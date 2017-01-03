13 Colorful Beauty Products To Use When The Winter Blahs Have Got You Down

Winter's cool for maybe about the first week when it's still holiday season and switching up your wardrobe is still fun. But when all the fireworks have been used up, you start to realize just how heavy your coat is, and the air is no longer considered "crisp," but "uncomfortably icy," that's when the winter blues have set in. Time moves more slowly, it's dark outside for the majority of the day, and you just wish you could hibernate through it all. So if you need a little help trudging through the rest of winter, I suggest injecting some colorful beauty products into your routine.

After all, color is one of those things that really helps invigorate your senses, and can bring some of the pep back into the dullness of dreary, winter times. Especially if you find you're a slow-starter when the temperature drops, adding a little color to your life could help give you the energy you need to take on the cold days ahead. So even if the winter blahs have already got you down, try adding any number of these 13 colorful bath, body, skin, hair, or makeup products to your routine so they can't keep you down.

1. Bath Bomb

Intergalactic Bath Bomb, $8, Lush

This bath bomb releases gorgeous colors and tons of glitter to lift your spirits when the world outside is gray.

2. Liquid Liners

Too Faced Sketch Markers, $20 each, Too Faced



Switch out your classic black for a fun shade of liquid liner to give a fresh vibe to your cat eye.

3. Mascara

NYX Color Mascara, $7 each, NYX Cosmetics



Put a little spring in your lashes with a pastel-hued mascara. To really make the color pop, try coating your lashes with a white primer before layering your mascara on top.

4. Hair Chalk

Splat Hair Chalk, $6, Ulta



Add extra color to your hair without the commitment with a hair chalk. You can easily dye as many strands as you need to get out of your winter funk.

5. Highlighter

Anastasia Beverly Hills Moonchild Glow Kit, $40, Anastasia Beverly Hills



If champagne or gold highlighters have grown stale for you, swipe on a rainbow hue instead like green, blue, or violet.

6. Bath Drops

Crayola Color Bath Dropz, $4, Target



Totally customize the color of your bath with these tablets that can dye your water red, blue, or yellow on their own or any color of the rainbow when mixed together.

7. Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Full Spectrum Palette, $39, Sephora



Create a rainbow on your eyes or just add a pop of color with ROYGBIV shadows.

8. Serum

Lumene Bright Now Vitamin C Dry Skin Cocktail, $22, Target



Shake up this bi-phase, red-and-yellow oil to create an orange cocktail that will soothe both your senses and dry skin.

9. Body Wash

Philosophy Shower Gel, $18, Nordstrom



Bath products tend to be pretty monochromatic— liven up your shower with a brightly colored body wash.

10. Liquid Lipstick

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain, $14 each, Sephora



Lipstick is one of the best and easiest ways to add a pop of color to your beauty routine. To get through the winter, try on a new hue in a fun shade like teal, lavender, or magenta.



11. Glitter

Makeup Geek Sparklers, $59 for 9 jars, Makeup Geek



Regular glitter will add some pep to your makeup. But a colored glitter will totally shut down any winter blues.

12. Face Masks

Peter Thomas Roth Mask Sampler Kit, $25, Sephora



Whether your skin needs some rejuvenation or you just need to slather gold all over your face to feel better, a colorful mask set will cover all your bases.

13. Blush

Viseart Blush Palette, $80, Sephora



A pop of pink or coral blush will not only brighten up your cheeks but also your day.

Because sometimes all you need to get out of your winter funk is a little bit of color.

Images: bmphotography/Pixabay; Courtesy of Brands

