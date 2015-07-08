Generally speaking, you and your significant other probably don't need any outside help when it comes to getting in the mood. After all, you're both hot — not to mention hot for each other — and sometimes all it takes is one of those looks for one of you to get the hint that it might be time for a little action between the sheets. Still, that doesn't mean a little visual accompaniment to your intimate times, or to get those intimate times started, is a bad thing. In fact, checking out a movie that has a little romance in it could be just the thing to take your encounter as a couple to the next level and get you ready to, well, get it on.

Look, I feel like a total pervert recommending that you sit and watch movies purely for the sex scenes so that you can get ready to get yours, but whatever. We're all mature adults here, right? We're on the same page? Good, because there are some really hot sex scenes in movies that are really well-done, pretty realistic, and at the end of the day, sexy as hell. Just go with it — you and your significant other are in for a treat, I promise.

Here are 7 movies you should watch together to get in the mood.

I'm going to be honest, here — this movie was Unrated, and for good reason. It's basically a couple's sexual relationship as told through music, but it's really just an excuse for porn with the slightest, barely there hint of plot. No matter what you're into, if you weren't already in the mood before turning it on, you will be very, very soon.

Do not watch unless you have your partner (or a trusty vibrator) nearby.

Back when this movie premiered at Sunday, people walked out of the theater because of a 10 minute long, super explicit sex scene. But one person's "distasteful" is another person's "oh, heck yea," so if you want to get in the mood, this is the movie to watch. The great thing about Blue Is The Warmest Color is that it's a beautiful love story that just so happens to also feature really hot sex scenes, which makes it even more enjoyable and way less like you're watching PornHub.

Pretty Woman isn't exactly known for being an erotic film — in fact, you've probably even watched it with your parents at some point. But take another look. There's one scene in particular that makes it super sexy, and I think you know which one I'm gonna say. The piano scene. Unrealistic? Sure. Hot? YEP. Give me Julia Roberts and Richard Gere any day of the week.

Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon in a lesbian relationship AND a plot to steal millions of dollars of mob money and frame Gershon's character's boyfriend? What's not to love about this movie? Bound is another sexy classic, and for good reason. This whole movie is dark and twisted, which is just how I like 'em. (Oh, have I said too much?)

Nicholas Sparks is not for everyone and it can be hard to get some people to sit down on the couch and give it the respect it deserves. I totally get why. They're... kind of cheesy, to say the least. However, The Notebook is absolutely legendary (though admittedly I only saw it for the first time a few months ago), and it had some great romantic love scenes if that's your style. If anything, these two sure know how to makeout.

Back when Secretary first came out, there wasn't anyone who wasn't talking about it/turned on by it/totally into it, regardless of their sexual orientation. It was the first movie of its kind, and featured a very hot James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal engaging in extra-curricular activities inside work hours, like spanking, domination, the works. It still stands up to this day, and at least it has a happy ending.

The ice cube scene will forever go down in history as one of the most squirm-worthy (in a good way) ever in movies. Kim Basinger was hot, Mickey Rourke was hot, and together, they were on FIRE. Watch and enjoy.