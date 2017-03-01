Netflix isn't just for marathoning New York-set comic book adaptations and cherry-picking the most comforting episodes of your favorite sitcoms. The streaming service also has a nice cache of romantic movies that drift towards the sensual. So when you're spending an evening in with your significant other, there's no reason to look to outlets that specialize in that kind of thing. Netflix subscribers can access lots of sexy films — some unrated — with just their regular monthly membership fee. But since some of these movies are foreign-made, independent, or otherwise off-the-beaten path, you may not come across them while casually browsing. So here's a helpful primer of 18 dirty movies on Netflix that couples can watch on date night.

You may have seen a few of these movies already. Some were major theatrical releases; others are critically acclaimed. But I hope you'll find some hidden treasure in this list of psychological dramas, hotter-than-average romantic comedies, and pleasantly silly erotic thrillers. With these movies, you and your partner can lose yourself in another romance for a while, experience something new together, and ideally be inspired to get creative and stay connected. You could watch these 18 Netflix movies alone, but wouldn't it be more fun if you had some company?

1. Y Tu Mama Tambien

Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube

Childhood friends Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna broke out in this life-affirming road movie about two bros who take a trip with a mysterious older woman and end up shattering the boundaries between them.

2. Nymphomaniac, Volume 1

Movieclips Coming Soon on YouTube

This Lars Von Trier sex odyssey is not for the faint of heart, and probably requires a pre-game talk to make sure that both of you are on board with what you're about to see.

3. Nymphomaniac, Volume 2

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Ditto on this second installment, which continues the story of the first. The director's work is an acquired — or, in some cases, never acquired — taste, so if you weren't down with Volume 1, Volume 2 will just give you more of the same.

4. Last Night

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Kiera Knightley and Sam Worthington have a blissful marriage in this romantic drama by writer/director Massy Tadjedin. But they learn the limits of their happiness when they each have the opportunity for a extramarital tryst. Eva Mendes and Guillaume Canet costar.

5. Clouds Of Sils Maria

IFC Films on YouTube

Kristen Stewart is the assistant managing the charged rivalry between an aging beauty (Juliette Binoche) and the ingenue threatening to replace her (Chloe Grace Moretz). The sexual tension is palpable across all three of them.

6. Blue Is The Warmest Color

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Infamous for its lengthy and realistic sex scenes, Blue Is The Warmest Color is also a touching and troubling story about all-consuming first love. Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos were both celebrated for their performances and the film won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes.

7. Newness

Film Trailer Zone on YouTube

Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus brings his dreamy style to a feature about apps, hookup culture, open relationships, and the millennial pressure to want to participate in all of those things. Nichola Coult and Laia Costa lead the 2017 film.

8. Ibiza

Netflix on YouTube

This Netflix original comedy about three girlfriends who take a trip to Spain includes a sexy romantic subplot between Harper (Gillian Jacobs) and a hot DJ played by Richard "King in the North" Madden.

9. Love

Romantic Entertainment on YouTube

Gaspar Noé's erotic drama isn't particularly positive or heartwarming, but it has sensuality in spades as one man remembers his rollercoaster relationship with the love he lost.

10. You Get Me

JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube

This trailer about badly behaving teens (including Bella Thorne and Halston Sage) features lots of partner switching, lies, and artfully constructed drama. And pools!

11. Indiscretion

GRANFALLOON on YouTube

This erotic TV thriller isn't good, by any means, but sexual obsession and a forbidden tryst add some excitement. If you're not necessarily looking for a compelling plot, this will do the trick.

12. Below Her Mouth

Below Her Mouth - Trailer on YouTube

Despite boasting an all-female crew, this sexually-charged drama about a same-sex affair has only a 22% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those less-than-great reviews include descriptions like "an undeniably steamy effort" and "sexually frank," so at least you know what you're getting.

13. God's Own Country

BritFlicks.Com on YouTube

A British sheep farmer and a Romanian migrant worker find a connection against the stark backdrop of a farm in this Sundance breakout by first-time feature director Francis Lee.

14. Palm Trees In The Snow

MiamiFilmFestival on YouTube

There's nothing like a long, weepy, bodice-ripping historical drama to put you in the mood. (If you're still awake by the end of it.)

15. Bull Durham

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Whether you're into baseball or not, you'll be seduced by this very sexy rom-com about a love triangle between a rookie (Tim Robbins), the catcher who's supposed to get him up to speed (Kevin Costner), and a super-fan (Susan Sarandon)

16. Blue Valentine

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

While, yes, you do have to watch the relationship between Michelle Williams' and Ryan Gosling's characters implode, you also get to watch the start of it, when their chemistry overwhelmed and no problem seemed too big to overcome.

17. Ex Machina

A24 on YouTube

The literal self-actualization of the femme A.I. played by Alicia Vikander is very sexy, as she blows past her creator's hope for her and takes control of her life. As man-made as it is, it can't stay that way.

18. Duck Butter

1091 on YouTube

Two women played by Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa (on the list for a second time) decide to test their instant chemistry by having sex every hour, on the hour, for a full day. Will it push their relationship to the next level, the way they hope?

And that's your next 18 date nights planned. The couple that streams together stays together.