“French Combs” Are The New It Girl Hair Accessory For Effortless Updos

Claw clips have been every it girl’s go-to hair accessory for effortlessly chic updos. Just take a look at trend-setting celebs like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, who frequently incorporate them into their hairstyles.

While claw clips aren’t going anywhere, other hair accessories — like ultra-wide headbands, minimal French pins, and ’90s-era zig-zag headbands — have recently worked their way into your FYP. Now, however, some beauty aficionados on TikTok are convinced that something else will be worthy of taking space in your vanity: French combs.

What Are “French Combs,” Anyway?

French combs are small hair accessories often used to create French twists, buns, and half-up ’dos without the hassle. They have a slight curve that allows them to lie closely and securely to your scalp to hold your hair back, and also work wonders to add volume to your tresses. For that reason — and for their chic “old money” aesthetic — BeautyTok is currently obsessed.

“If you want to look rich, elegant, classy, and chic, you need a French side comb,” TikTok creator Ashley Paige said in her video showcasing the accessory. “They’re really inexpensive, and they hold way better than bobby pins. You can’t tell me that someone like Princess Kate wouldn’t wear their hair like this.”

While there’s no knowing whether or not Kate Middleton keeps a French comb on standby, the minimal accessory’s quietly luxurious energy is a total match for a royal hairdo.

How To Use The Hair Accessory

Just like a French pin, there can be a slight learning curve when using a French comb. Once you have the method down, though, it’s an easy way to create cute looks in a pinch — looks that actually last throughout the day without the need for touchups.

“Take the comb, flip it upside down, grab the hair that you want to pin back, comb it through — and at the last second, flip [the comb] and shove it in so that it’s secure,” creator Emily Elizabeth said in her video. “There’s more volume [than when I clip half of my hair back] and it’s so feminine.” The comb’s finished position should rest comfortably against the curve of your head.

For added volume — especially if you’re trying a trendy 1960s-style updo — be sure to push the comb forward to create that enviable height. Hello, boudoir hair.