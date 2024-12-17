December is often a month of reflection as the world waits for midnight to strike in the new year. For beauty lovers especially, it’s also a time to look back on some of the biggest trends while anticipating what’s to come.

In the makeup world, a wide variety of aesthetics flooded TikTok — and left seemingly as quickly as they became a trend. There were the sun-kissed “Scandi girl” looks, cottagecore “berry girl” lip combos, and the more recent silver-hued “ice princess” glam. But there was one that ruled them all: the all-burgundy-everything “cherry mocha girl” movement, which influenced nail, makeup, and even fashion trends.

As for their routines? The girlies were all about caring for their skin’s delicate barrier with gentle, multitasking products. Also, ultra-hydrating lip treatments were more popular than ever, with plenty of top beauty brands introducing plush formulas to the shelves. And that’s only scratching the surface.

Here, reminisce on the biggest makeup, hair, skin, and nail trends that dominated in 2024.

1. The Total Blush Takeover

Blush has been every makeup lover’s bestie for quite some time now, but the glam category truly took over in 2024.

In previous years, liquid blush formulations were the end-all-be-all, with the incredibly pigmented Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush at centerstage. Over the last few months, there’s been a raging battle between cream and powder formulas — and both formats have welcomed countless cult-beloved launches into the mix.

A few fan-fave cream sticks include the Rhode Pocket Blush and the KJH.brand Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek Stick, while the lengthy list of new must-have powders includes the Haus Labs Color Fuse Blush Powder and r.e.m. beauty Hypernova Satin Matte Blush.

Besides that, “blonzer” — a terracotta-toned blush-bronzer hybrid — was everywhere, from fashion week to the red carpet.

2. The Flipped Bob

Want to know what Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Margot Robbie, Lily Collins, Ayo Edebiri, and Hailee Steinfeld had in common this past year? A bob haircut.

For 2024 specifically, the stars were all styling their shortened strands in an eye-catching “flipped bob,” a polished and poised take on the popular ’90s style.

“Many celebrities sported this look in the ’90s,” Britt Dion, Aveda’s artistic director of hairstyling, previously told Bustle, nodding to Madonna as a prime example. And while the early aughts vibe was a lot more voluminous and relaxed, modern A-listers like Kim Kardashian taken the look to a much sleeker and flirtatious territory.

3. The “Cherry Mocha Girl” Aesthetic

Across beauty and fashion categories, burgundy was the undisputed color of the year — hence the boom of the “cherry mocha” aesthetic.

“A cherry mocha girl is in her moody, vibe-y, cool girl cold weather feels,” Delaney Childs, a fashion-forward influencer, previously told Bustle. “The looks are rich, decedent, and a little romantic with quintessential fall and winter tones.”

Aside from wearing a monochromatic burgundy ’fit, it typically entails a cherry mocha lip and matching manicure (as seen on Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez).

4. The Skin Barrier Health Movement

Not only did skin care routines get more streamlined in 2024, but “skin barrier health” was the buzzworthy phrase on everyone’s mind.

“Dermatologists have noticed an increase in skin barrier damage in recent years, as a result of applying too many products on the face,” Dr. Margarita Lolis, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, previously told Bustle.

Because of that fact, self-care lovers and beauty brands alike have focused more on curating effective basics that work to repair the damage. A few recent launches include the Sel:pH Skin Barrier Balance Toner and the Rhode Barrier Butter.

5. The Serious “Espresso” Obsession

Aside from the release of Sabrina Carpenter’s viral single, “Espresso,” the coffee-inspired color has also been a major influence in the beauty space — especially for hair. It basically became the copper of 2024.

Deep shades of brown were trending throughout 2024. Many even ditched their red-tinted brunette (aka cherry cola) hair, opting for a more neutral or cool-toned vibe instead.

One star who went deep brunette was Khloé Kardashian, who said goodbye to her signature blonde lengths in place of a striking “espresso martini” color. Ashley Tisdale also ditched her warm-toned blonde color for a cool and dark brunette.

6. The Lip Treatment Movement

Everyone loves a good lip-defining liner or plumping gloss. In 2024, however, lip treatments were undoubtedly the biggest must-have for it girls.

In January, Summer Fridays revealed its Dream Lip Oils, which have a gorgeous glossy tint and a nourishing vitamin E-filled formula. More recently, Scarlett Johansson’s The Outset released its Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment, a high-shine gloss that quenches your dehydrated pout. Over on BeautyTok, creators raved about the many options on the market, but the OleHenriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment was a frequently-mentioned fave.

7. The Brown “Quiet Luxury” Nails

Chocolate brown has become the epitome of “quiet luxury” within the manicure space.

Whether it’s a near-black espresso or a milk chocolate-esque hue, the shade has become the ultimate neutral nail polish color — and it’s not going anywhere.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see darker manicures,” manicurist and brand founder Deborah Lippmann previously told Bustle of winter’s biggest nail color trends. “Brown has been trending as the latest it girl shade for clothing and your manicures.”