Nostalgic hairstyles are having a moment. From Pamela Anderson-inspired updos to the Millennial-beloved hair accessories that A-listers like Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber can’t stop wearing, ’90s beauty is back in a major way.

Though many styles have come to be synonymous with the decade, none capture its essence quite like grunge. The messy texture, piece-y layers, and IDGAF attitude defined an entire era of beauty — and now, it’s trending for 2025.

Earlier in September, a number of celebs — including Ashlee Simpson and Lola Tung — hit the VMAs red carpet rocking grunge-inspired looks, while Jenna Ortega’s glam throughout her recent Wednesday press served up a master class in the vintage vibe. And if that wasn’t enough to convince you of a comeback? A recent report from Pinterest called out “grunge makeup” and short, choppy cuts as some of the biggest trends for fall 2025.

According to hairstylists, there are a few reasons for the resurgence. For starters, “everything ’90s feels comforting and fun,” Joseph Maine, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Trademark Beauty, previously told Bustle. Plus, “Social media has made it easier to reimagine these trends in fresh, elevated ways,” he says.

But while the trend may be rooted in nostalgia, the way it’s been re-imagined feels totally fresh and modern. Think of it as taking cues from the past but updating them with today’s tools, products, and techniques. Ahead, pros break down exactly how to get the grunge-inspired hair look.

What Is Grunge Hair, Exactly?

There are a number of different hairstyles that fall within the “grunge” aesthetic — think choppy bobs, shag cuts, and pixies — but there are ways to embrace the trend no matter what sort of canvas you’re working with. Grunge is defined by its rejection of perfection — so basically, the more undone it looks, the more on-trend it is.

“It has a bedhead texture that’s messy and tousled with an unbrushed separation,” says Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “The key is to having it look effortlessly undone or unkempt, especially on the ends.”

The best part? You don’t need a new haircut to try it out for yourself.

How To Achieve Grunge Hair

While grunge hair may come with a “woke up like this” vibe, mastering it isn’t quite as simple as rolling out of bed (if only). But with the right products and styling tricks, any length or style can achieve the lived-in look.

1. Start With Clean Strands

While it may seem counterintuitive to start with clean hair for a style that’s supposed to look intentionally dirty, Abramite says it’s the best approach — so shampoo and brush, then rely on your styling product to create the illusion of grit.

2. Muss Them Up With Sea Salt Spray

Consider sea salt spray your secret weapon for going grunge. The salt crystals coat each strand to create a coarser texture, while also keeping pieces from clumping together — giving you that perfectly gritty, piece-y finish.

Abramite recommends pumping a generous amount of product throughout the hair, then rubbing a hand towel on the surface to rough it up.

Instagram/@jennaortega

3. Scrunch & Dry

From there, you’ll want to use your fingers to scrunch the hair at the ends and roots, which will help lock in that undone separation. From there, let your strands air dry or use a diffuser — but whatever you do, don’t touch a brush once it’s dry. “Otherwise, the texture and separation will be removed,” says Abramite.

4. Add Finishing Touches

All of that may be enough to give you the look you’re after, but if you want to add a bit more movement to the style, Abramite recommends using a waving iron — like the Trademark Beauty Babe Waves — for some extra crimped texture. Et voila.