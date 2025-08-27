"Cider Lights," Soft Pixies, & More Of Fall 2025's Biggest Hair Trends

Even if you’re not shopping for school supplies or cracking open a new spiral notebook (#TBT), the beginning of fall tends to come with a certain level of fresh start energy — that feeling that makes you want to reset, refocus, and step into the season ready for anything. And what better way to channel all that confidence and motivation than with a brand-new hairstyle?

This season, there’s a trending look for everyone — whether you’re in the mood for a subtle change or a full-blown makeover. Think: statement-making cuts, nostalgic styling choices, and fresh twists on classic fall colors.

“This fall, it’s all about being bold and not afraid of change,” says Michelle Hong, colorist and founder of The Team NYC. “Top examples include luscious, deeper colors and shorter hairstyles — glam, but still looking effortless.”

Keep scrolling to pick the one (or two, or three) that feels most like the person you want to be this fall.

1. Cider Lights

Thanks to Sydney Sweeney and Bella Hadid, “cider lights” are one of this season’s hottest color trends. These swap sun-washed blondes for deeper, moodier shades like espresso, wine, and black cherry, finished with a creamy or satin sheen so the tones feel soft and dimensional rather than flat.

“Think of cozy tones of warm cinnamon, golden-amber, and spicy bronze bringing life to washed-out, hollow summer blondes,” says Diana Mildice, a colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “It doesn’t overpower the face — it anchors, and gives grown-up drama in the best way.”

To recreate the look, Mildice suggests asking for balayage with multiple tones layered throughout, then finishing with a high-shine gloss to lock it all in.

2. Nostalgic Styling

Getty Images / Karwai Tang

Nostalgia is an overpowering vibe these days, and it seems the ’90s are the most yearned-for decade when it comes to trends. “We’re in a cycle where everything ’90s feels comforting and fun,” says Joseph Maine, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Trademark Beauty. “Plus, social media has made it easier to reimagine these trends in fresh, elevated ways.”

He calls out crimped waves, face-framing tendrils, and the iconic “Pamela updo” (inspired by the Baywatch icon herself) as some of the hottest throwback hairstyles for fall.

3. The New ’90s Blowout

Speaking of the ’90s, the era’s “supermodel blowout” is making its comeback — with an updated twist. Instead of stiff, over-sprayed hair, the 2025 version is soft, touchable, and full of bounce.

“There’s a modern softness to it — think big, bouncy movement without the stiffness,” says Maine. “It starts with a smooth base and builds lift from the roots.”

To nail the look, he recommends prepping with a volumizing spray, letting your hair air dry a bit, then using a round brush (like the Trademark Beauty Hot Rod Thermal Brush) to curl it section by section.

4. Soft Pixie Cuts

After months of sun, salt, and sweat, your strands may be looking a little worse for wear — so why not take a cue from Keke Palmer and chop ‘em all off into this season’s version of the pixie?

“Soft layers around the face and nape [add] volume and movement for a delicate, fairy-like feeling,” says Amy Abramite, creative director and stylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “The short, cropped layers on a pixie cut make for a cute boyish shape for playful androgyny like a young Peter Pan.”

5. Sharp Bobs

Another bold cut option for fall is the forever-favorite bob.

“Clients are wanting to cut off dead summer ends and move into a chic change, so bobs are very in this season,” says Hong.

Trending lengths run the gamut from chin-skimming chops to shoulder-length lobs, all of which look “polished and effortless,” adds Hong — especially when you opt for the blunt iteration celebs are currently favoring.

Better yet? Shorter hair can boost the appearance of body, which makes these styles a great choice for anyone looking to add volume to thin strands.

6. Baby Bangs

Getty Images/XNY/Star Max / Contributor

If you’re not quite ready to chop your lengths but still want to mix up your look for fall, give a new set of bangs a try.

One buzzy and striking option? Micro bangs. “Baby bangs are blunt or choppy ultra short bangs that sit above the eyebrows and make a bold statement,” says Abramite. “They can be added to any haircut for an immediate transformation into the ultimate alt girl style.”

7. Layered Curtain Bangs

If you want a less dramatic style of fringe, opt for long, layered bangs instead. “Hitting the middle of the cheekbone, this gives a soft curtain bang look,” says Hong. “They’re easy to maintain and blow-dry, and when you wear your hair pulled back, it gives you some face framing.”

8. Honey Blonde Balayage

Deeper tones are always en vogue for fall, and this year is no different.

For blondes, Hong recommends toning things down with honey-colored (or “bronde”) balayage. “Golden ribbons of color soften the bleached ends from summer, creating healthier, richer-looking shades,” she says. “It’s a gentle transition that adds dimension and warmth for a natural, sun-kissed effect.”

9. Mocha Brunette

Brunettes, now’s the time to lean into deeper, moodier tones. Think mocha-rich, medium browns with chocolate undertones — perfect for toning down highlights that went brassy in the summer sun.

Pro tip from Hong: finish with a glossing treatment to boost shine and give dark strands that ultra-healthy, reflective finish.

10. Warm Copper

Red is still having a moment, but come fall, it’s leaning into an ultra warm, coppery territory. “Radiant tones spanning from soft strawberry to deep copper are head-turners and still hot,” says Hong. For best results, ask your stylist which reddish-orange hue best complements your skin tone and eye color.

11. Sleek Hair

The “quiet luxury” trend may have cooled on TikTok, but the sleek, effortless hairstyles it inspired aren’t going anywhere — they’re just getting an upgrade. Instead of slicked-back buns, expect to see more ponytails and polished half-up looks this fall.

“From low, center-part ponies to high, statement-making styles, sleek hair is a fall staple,” says Maine. “Half-up styles are getting a refined treatment this season — think smooth on top with softly curled ends or loose waves underneath.”

The key to nailing the look is achieving a super-smooth finish, he notes. To keep flyaways in check, arm yourself with a quality brush and a slick-stick.

12. Bedhead Grunge

An appealing trend for anyone who likes to keep their morning routine minimal: “Woke up like this” hair is having a major moment — and it’s leaning grunge.

Lived-in layers and tousled textures (think a modern take on “the Rachel”) meet the messy, unbrushed bedhead vibe of the ’90s rock scene. The best part? This style only gets cooler as the day goes on.

“The ease of grunge hair is effortless because the texture gets better with extra volume and separation as the style wears on after the initial styling, as it becomes more mussed up,” says Maine. Day four hair has never been so chic.