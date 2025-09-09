Celebrity Beauty

Hailey Bieber Brought Back A Completely Unexpected ’90s Hair Accessory

No, it’s not a claw clip.

by Zoe Weiner
Hailey Bieber just brought back the '90 circle hair clip.
Instagram/@haileybieber
Hailey Bieber loves a ’90s hairdo. Whether she’s rocking baby braids, a claw clip, or a half-up high pony — secured with a scrunchie, obv — the Rhode Beauty founder has brought back so many elder-Millennial hair trends, we’ve officially lost count. And this week, she added yet another look to the list: the circle barrette.

On Sept. 8, Bieber shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story in honor of Rhode’s recent Sephora launch, including a few that put her latest hairstyle on full display.

In it, her light brunette strands — which are currently a warm honey-chestnut brown and fall just below her shoulders — are pulled into a half-up low ponytail and fastened with a circular, tortoiseshell barrette.

She paired the sleek hairstyle with a beige suede mini dress and strappy stilettos, serving big-time “billionaire businesswoman’s night out” energy.

@haileybieber

Nostalgic Hair Trends Are Back

Bieber’s polished ‘do served up a double dose of this fall’s biggest hair trends.

According to celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine, everything ’90s is new again — including this exact nostalgic look.

“Sleek hair is a fall staple,” he previously told Bustle. “Half-up styles are getting a refined treatment this season — think smooth on top with softly curled ends or loose waves underneath.”

What’s more, Millennial-era accessories are also having a moment. Just last week, Selena Gomez leaned into the throwback vibes with a claw clip and oversized scrunchie. Consider Bieber’s latest hairstyle proof that the circle-style barrette is part of that club.

How To Get the Look

Though Hailey’s half-up pony may have been crafted by a pro, it’s surprisingly simple to recreate at home (if kids in the ’90s could pull it off pre-YouTube, you can too).

Minimalist Tortoiseshell Circle Barrette
Etsy
$15
  1. Start with a middle part: Section off a small piece from the front of each side of your head and bring them together at the back, right where you want the barrette to sit.
  2. For a softer finish: Twist the two sections together, then slide the circle barrette through the middle and clasp it shut.
  3. For a sleeker hold: First, secure the two pieces with a clear elastic. Flip the ponytail through itself (creating what pros often call a “topsy tail”), then clip the barrette facing downward over it.

Hailey may have solidified herself as a Gen-Z fashion and beauty icon, but one thing’s for sure: She’s a master of the Millennial trend.

