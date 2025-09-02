Nostalgic hairstyles are having a moment. From early aughts-inspired crimps to ’90s era grunge, so many Millennial favorites are getting a second life. And during Labor Day weekend, Selena Gomez put two of them on full display. Hint: They both involve accessories that you probably wore in middle school (I know I did).

On Monday, Sept. 1, the Only Murders in the Building star shared a carousel of photos from a lake trip with fiancé Benny Blanco and friends. In them, she brings back Y2K practicality with two throwback staples: the ever-reliable scrunchie and the quintessential claw clip.

Gomez leaned into lake life with easy, effortless looks — think: cozy sweats, minimal makeup, and bare feet, so her hairstyle choices perfectly complemented the weekend’s laidback vibes. She tied up messy buns and high ponytails using an oversized — one that appears to be made of terry cloth, another callback to the early aughts.

During her trip, the actor also twisted her shoulder-length strands into a cream-colored clip emblazoned with the word “Babe.”

Bringing Back Millennial Hair

This is the second time in as many weeks that Gomez has dipped into her early-aughts hair drawer. At her recent bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, the Rare Beauty founder accessorized a white, long-sleeved mini dress with yet another big scrunchie.

What’s more, earlier this summer Gomez showed off a modern take on the ’90s “Rachel” — a long, layered cut inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character from Friends — proving that she is all in on #TBT hair trends.

Steal Selena’s Nostalgic Hairstyles

Gomez’s latest looks are proof that you, too, can go all in on hair nostalgia without having to commit to an actual cut (though, if you do, there are plenty of fall 2025 trends to choose from).

To copy her claw clip look — which has been cosigned by celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Bella Hadid — celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan recommends starting with dry shampoo for a boost in texture. Use a smoothing brush to gather your hair at the nape of your neck, twist upward, and secure with the accessory for an effortless finish in 10 seconds flat.

If you want your scrunchie to feel more intentional and less “I rolled out of bed like this,” use it to elevate a polished style. Skip the messy bun and go for a slicked-back high pony, top knot, or side braid instead. Bonus points for choosing a scrunchie with an upgrade — like velvet, sequins, or lace— for a look that feels purposeful and chic.

Dust off those old hair accessories, as Gomez has officially turned them into new classics.