When it comes to Khloé Kardashian’s approach to glamour and fashion, the Kardashians star is perhaps more experimental than her sisters, unafraid to rock XXL curls in her blonde hair or lengthy stiletto-shaped nails with out-there details. That being said, the A-lister always seems to come back to her tried and true makeup look: classic bronzed makeup.

On Jan. 11, the Kardashian sister was revealed to be TMRW Magazine’s newest cover star. Serving up 10 total looks in the 100-page edition of the edgy zine, the mom of two showed off one glam moment in particular that basically serves as a master class in “loud luxury.”

Khloé’s Sun-Lit Soft Glam

In a photo series inspired by the testament of Adam and Eve, the Good American founder was pictured with her bronde lengths pulled back into a sleek ponytail, as styled by hair guru Irinel De Leon. She also wore oversized diamond and ruby-encrusted earrings, but it was truly her soft makeup that took centerstage.

It was Ash K. Holm, the celeb-loved makeup artist who frequently works with the likes of Ariana Grande and Megan Fox, who was tapped for the artsy feature.

Keeping Kardashian’s complexion understated, yet expertly sculpted with intentional contour, Holm focused on creating softly blushed cheeks and subtle eye makeup with bronzed “latte makeup” tones.

While her subtly arched brows were fluffy and youthful, Kardashian’s lips were painted in a neutral semi-matte color with on-trend peachy undertones.

Her Luxe Gold Chrome Manicure

In line with the sunlit vibes of her glam, Chaun Legend — a celebrity manicurist who has worked with the star for years — went all out with the luxury vibes for Kardashian’s nails. The star sported decadent gold chrome polish that complemented the look’s overall aesthetic.

Her eye-catching metallic nails added an extra dose of luxuriousness, and expertly matched her gaudy jewelry.

Total Chrome Nail Obsession

Beauty devotees know that chrome nails have become the go-to mani for Hollywood’s most notable stars, with A-listers like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, and more regularly rocking the mirror-like finish.

While Kardashian is the most recent to sport a gilded chrome set, she isn’t the only one. Jennifer Lopez recently wore a sparkly metallic manicure on the red carpet. And countless other chromatic colors are set to take over the winter trends, including pink, red, black, and even more subdued neutrals. Needless to say: Don’t put away your glazed polishes any time soon.