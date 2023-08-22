Ever since dying her signature deep espresso strands a vivid shade of copper, Megan Fox has truly been in her element and power, blessing social media feeds with iconic glam look after iconic glam look for buzzy red carpets, star-studded events, and beyond. What’s more, the actor and mom of three is adding a new title to her name — author — with a book of intimate poetry set to release on Nov. 7.

Similarly when it comes to her nails, Fox has been just as daring, exploring XXL lengths and uniquely artistic details for quite some time now. Most recently, she shared her freshly inked hand tattoos alongside her alien-esque silver chrome 3D tips. And before that, the actor arrived onto the 2023 Grammys red carpet with a show-stopping 14 karat white gold manicure encrusted with bedazzled crosses, as well as some blood drip French nails just ahead of Halloween of last year.

While she’s clearly into silver hues and chromatic finishes, the buzzy nail art trend she always comes back to just so happens to be aura nails — and her most recent mani moment is a much sweeter take on the beloved look. In lieu of previous color combinations (like sunset-inspired purples and oranges), just this week, Fox opted for a baby blue base and a glowing Barbiecore pink lacquer at each nail’s center. The result? A “cotton candy aura” moment nods to the final few weeks of sweet summertime.

Painted by Brittney Boyce, an LA-based manicurist who also calls Kim Kardashian and Dixie D’Amelio clients, the duo used gel polish shades from V Beauty Pure, as well as an air brush tool à la Aprés Nail for the look.

And while you may not have an air brush for at-home painting, aura nails are actually an easy trend to recreate with this nail tech-approved technique. What’s more, BeautyTok has discovered that eyeshadow pigments are the unexpected hero product for an aura mani.