Some things are so routine you don’t even question them. Take, for instance, your makeup regimen: even when you’re groggy, you layer your foundation — perhaps over a primer — followed by powder on top to lock it all in. But as summer heats up, people are flipping the script and applying powder first.

It sounds completely counterintuitive, and yet this trick is a go-to for many makeup artists. It’s also trending on TikTok as a way to sweat-proof your look so it lasts all day — instead of sliding off your skin the second you step outside.

Powder First

According to Annabelle Tauara, a beauty expert at Fresha, this technique actually comes from the backstage and on-set makeup artistry, where makeup needs to survive hot theater lights, long workdays, and constant movement. So it makes sense that it could preserve your makeup in warmer weather, too.

“It helps manage both oil and moisture before they rise through the makeup,” she tells Bustle. “A very light layer of powder creates a barrier between the skin and foundation, which can help absorb excess oil and minimize the slick feeling that often appears when it’s muggy outside.”

While the technique won’t completely stop sweat, it can slow the process enough to help makeup stay intact longer in heat and humidity. “That extra layer of oil control can make a noticeable difference to how fresh makeup looks throughout the day,” Tauara says.

Longevity is the biggest benefit, but she says this trick also helps your foundation transfer less, prevents it from looking patchy around your nose and chin, and it can even provide a pretty blurring effect.

It also works if you’re only wearing concealer, as it helps your coverage grip to your skin.

Get The Look

To perfect this hack, Tauara says less is more. “The biggest mistake is using too much powder,” she says. “The technique works best when the layer underneath is almost invisible. If powder is packed on too heavily, the foundation can cling unevenly or look textured.”

Hydration is also key. That said, if your skin care base is too glazed and wet, Tauara recommends gently pressing it with a cotton pad. Then go in with a thin layer of translucent powder using a fluffy brush or powder puff, focusing on oily areas.

Your makeup should also be hydrating, but lightweight formulas will give you the smoothest result. Pro tip: Apply it in thin layers using a damp beauty blender and build gradually if you want more coverage. Avoid swiping, as it’ll move the powder. Finish with a dusting of powder to areas more prone to shine, and your makeup is far less likely to melt by midday.