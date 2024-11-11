Ever since Oct. 2022, Ariana Grande has switched up her natural brunette hair for a Glinda-coded blonde ’do, which she’s kept throughout the filming of Wicked.

With the major hair change, the “we can’t be friends” singer has also traded in her signature makeup look — a dramatic cat eye and a prominently-lined pout — for something much softer and sweeter.

Her new Glindacore aesthetic was on display at the Los Angeles premiere of her highly-anticipated movie, and Bustle has all the deets behind her glam.

Ariana Grande’s Balletcore Makeup

On Nov. 9, Ariana stepped onto the red carpet in LA with her co-stars in celebration of Wicked’s release. Thanks to her long-time stylist Mimi Cuttrell, she wore a custom pastel pink gingham dress from Thom Browne that nodded to Dorothy’s iconic ’fit in The Wizard of Oz. Her accessories took it to the next level: Grande rocked a matching printed ribbon in her hair, sparkling silver heels, and a Toto-inspired wicker basket in the shape of her dog, Toulouse.

As for her makeup, Grande and her makeup artist, Michael Anthony, opted for a softly contoured complexion with a pretty pop of pink on her cheeks. She kept her eye look simple yet dreamy, with fluttering lashes and some pastel pink shimmer on her lids. The duo finished off the look with a mid-tone pink-stained lip, a touch of gloss, and some high-shine champagne highlighter on the tip of her nose.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Grande’s go-to hairstylist Gabor Kerekes complemented her look with the star’s current signature hairstyle: a sleekly-styled side part ballerina bun, which was a stunning match to her pink-tinted balletcore glam.

A Breakdown Of Her Premiere Look

Ari’s premiere makeup look was created using products from her own r.e.m. beauty collection — including some items from the brand’s collaboration with the Wicked film.

Phillip Faraone/WireImage/Getty Images

To create a hydrated, dewy canvas, Grande first prepped her skin with the Luxury Beautification Undereye Masks ($26) and the Galinda Glow Drops ($34). She then added coverage with the Sweetener Foundation ($35) and Sweetener Concealer ($24).

For a subtly contoured and sun-kissed vibe, she used the Hypernova Satin Matte Bronzer in solar storm ($25), before adding a Glinda-coded pop of pink and a dreamy highlight with the Hypernova Satin Matte Blush in pinking of u ($20) and Interstellar Highlighter Topper in miss mercury ($25), respectively.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Grande then used the Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette ($55) — specifically the shades normal is overrated, perfectly pink, and goodness knows — for a fairy-esque pale pink frost, before coating her lashes with the Flourishing Lengthening Mascara ($16).

She sealed the look with the Practically Permanent Lip Stain Marker in booked n busy ($17) plus some shimmering gloss on her pout.