And just like that, Halloween 2023 is but a fond memory... Though spookiest season wouldn’t be complete without a few more iconic costume moments from beloved celebrities, must-follow influencers, and loved ones alike.

Hailey Bieber, for one, takes her end of October festivities seriously, with quite a few costumes worn in just the last few weeks (including a very glamorous, glossy-lipped vampire). On Oct. 31, the Rhode founder took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet snap of her final Halloween look of the year. What’s more, fans of the model may have noticed that her pink-filled costume had a very personal touch.

Hailey’s Monochromatic Pink Makeup

With the word “FIN” written across her golden hour selfie, Bieber showed off her all-pink everything monochromatic makeup. Using similarly-hued pigments along her eyelids, cheekbones, and lips, the model finished off the ballerina-inspired makeup with a crisp cat eye wing and some overall radiance.

As for her costume, Bieber donned a black scoop neck leotard, a soft pink tutu fit for a prima ballerina, and pointe shoes that peeked out from her leg warmers.

Before she was ever in the spotlight, Bieber was in fact a serious student of the art of ballet. In fact, it is well documented that throughout her teenage years, she attended the prestigious American Ballet Theatre in New York City.

The Biebers’ Halloween Celebrations

ICYMI, both Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted on Halloween night, trick-or-treating with their loved ones. Hailey, of course, was in her ballerina best — while Justin matched his wife, with a baby pink tutu and balletcore leg warmers reaching towards his knees.

Total Balletcore Obsession

For quite some time now, ballet-inspired details have been very much trending across different fashion and beauty categories. And especially amongst the industry it girls like Bella Hadid, the aesthetic has proved to be the epitome of classic femininity.

Not only are ballet flats back in the spotlight for the first time in many years (alongside leg warmers, of course), but even ribbon-filled hairstyles and dainty manicure details are having their main character moment.