There’s only so much you can do with your hair when it’s 90 degrees outside. Leave it down, and you're fighting the humidity. Throw on a baseball cap, and you're committed to hat hair for the rest of the day. Reach for a straw hat, and you're stuck carrying it around the second you step indoors.

There is, however, one hair accessory that’s just as practical as it is pretty: the bandana. After a brief Y2K revival, the humble scarf is entering a new era — one that looks less “early-2000s pop star” and more “chic grandmother vacationing on the Amalfi Coast.” This summer, celebrities like Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, and Kim Kardashian are pairing bandanas with breezy linen, oversized sunglasses, and woven baskets for a look that feels straight out of a Mediterranean getaway.

Consider it the latest evolution of nonna-core, the trending aesthetic inspired by stylish grandmothers. Ahead, everything to know about the bandana hair trend taking over summer, including the TikTok-approved trick that will keep your scarf secured in place all day long.

How Celebs Are Wearing Bandanas

The beauty of a bandana is that there's no single way to wear one. Celebrities have experimented with everything from placement to prints, proving the accessory is far more versatile than its nostalgic reputation might suggest.

The classic red paisley bandana remains a favorite, with Amelia Gray and Kim Kardashian both reaching for the timeless option. Kardashian wore hers tied low across her forehead for a Fourth of July weekend at the lake.

Shades of blue are also having a moment. Dua Lipa embraced the trend while on her Italian honeymoon, pairing a sky-blue scarf with an all-white outfit and a navy version with a metallic bikini. Zendaya, meanwhile, tied a navy bandana farther back on her head, leaving her fringe out in front for a more effortless take.

For a more minimalist approach, take a cue from Pamela Anderson and Kaia Gerber, who both opted for crisp white bandanas. Or, lean into the vintage vibes with a toile print á la Gigi Hadid or a floral scarf like Elle Fanning’s, who wore hers tied to the side with the ends left loose.

How To Keep Your Bandana In Place

Once you’ve settled on your bandana of choice, there's just one thing left to figure out: keeping it from sliding off your head. Fortunately, TikTok already has the answer.

Back in April, hairstylist Matt Newman racked up more than 1.3 million likes with a surprisingly simple trick. Instead of securing the scarf under your hair, tie it over your face first, with the pointed end of the triangle facing down. Then, secure each side with a pair of snap clips before flipping the scarf back over your head.

The hidden pins help anchor everything in place, so the bandana stays put instead of inching backward throughout the day. One important thing to keep in mind, though: “Remember, girlies, makeup AFTER this,” as one TikTok user commented. Otherwise, your favorite scarf might end up matching your foundation.

Getty / Samir Hussein / Contributor

Beyond that, don’t overthink it — the charm of a bandana is that it looks effortless but styled at the same time. Whether you’re wearing one with a white tee and linen pants or a swimsuit and oversized sunglasses, it’s the rare accessory that hides a bad hair day, fits in your purse, and makes you look like you summer in Capri.

Your nonna would approve.