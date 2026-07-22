Bare nails have become something of a status symbol lately, but there’s something to be said for a luxury design that actually looks, well, luxurious. Pearls, gemstones, gold — why stop at buffed nails when you could have all the embellishments?

Enter baroque manicures, the trend giving you permission to pile everything onto every fingertip. Named for the famously ornate Baroque period, the look carries the same more-is-more opulence, with watercolor florals, gilded details, 3D charms, and bezeled gemstones layered together in a way that’s anything but quiet. Basically, if your nails look like they belong in an Italian palazzo, you’re doing it right.

Ahead, everything to know about the trend bringing maximalism back to manicures.

What Are Baroque Nails?

Inspired by the 17th-century Baroque art movement, the manicure embraces the era's signature drama, ornamentation, and gilded excess. There’s no single formula for the look — the color palette alone leaves plenty of room for interpretation. Some sets go regal with rich jewel tones, while others lighten things up with pastels.

The common denominator? Gold, and lots of it — whether it shows up as mini art frames, filigree patterns, cherubic charms, or even rosary motifs. From there, it’s all about mixing and matching to your heart’s content: think pearls, gemstones, 3D hardware, and intricate designs that look plucked out of a centuries-old oil painting.

Just take Jennifer Lopez’s latest set as proof that no two nails need to be the same. For Dolce & Gabbana’s recent Alta Moda Couture show and performance, her longtime nail artist Tom Bachik brought all those elements together into one elaborate manicure. “We wanted a bright but vintage-inspired color palette,” Bachik tells Bustle. “The contrast between the floral, oil-painted motifs and gold metallic framing is so Dolce and the definition of Baroque.”

The trend also arrives at a moment when beauty is embracing a little more extravagance again. “Baroque nails incorporate many of the trends we’re already seeing for summer, like fun colors, floral patterns, and metallic accents but with Italian-inspired excess instead of micro-minimalist designs,” Bachik adds. Think of them as the maximalist evolution of this season’s vacation manicure, swapping sardine decals and hand-painted lemons for ornate embellishments.

How To Wear Baroque Nails

Because baroque nails rely on intricate artwork, metallic detailing, and dimensional embellishments, they're best left to a professional. Before your appointment, save plenty of inspiration photos — there are countless ways to make the trend your own

First things first: picking your favorite motifs. Instead of hand-painted flowers, tiny works of art — complete with miniature frames — can take their place.

Rosaries also happen to make the perfect Baroque-inspired nail art. Catholic or not, it’s hard to argue with pearls and gold beads doubling as jewelry for your fingertips.

The same goes for a fully golden accent nail, which breaks up an otherwise busy set while still fitting right in alongside bezeled gems, cross chains, and rose charms.

The color palette is another place to play around with the vibe. For a coquette take, trade deeper jewel tones for soft pinks and powder blues, then layer on painted roses, cherubs, and white filigree detailing.

Or, go in the opposite direction with jewel tones like emerald and garnet. They might not be the first colors that come to mind for a summer manicure, but paired with gold detailing, the shades look even richer.

If maximalism isn't usually your thing, there are plenty of ways to tone the trend down. For a more minimalist take — at least, as far as Baroque manicures go — keep the base sheer and glossy, and let clusters of gemstones and pearls scattered around the edges bring the requisite drama.

Another way to add ornamentation without going overboard? Spruce up your classic French manicure with gold filigree swirls.

Even stained-glass-inspired nail art, created with chrome outlines and cat-eye polishes, captures the same ornate spirit without relying on bulky 3D charms.