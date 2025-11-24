There’s something about deep, saturated jewel tones that just seem right during the colder months — especially when they’re glistening on your fingertips.

Whether it’s ruby reds, sapphire blues, deep emeralds, or rich purples, jewel shades are the perfect departure from your usual light pink manis. They also channel holiday energy without going full red-green-glitter, giving you all the seasonal spirit with none of the clichés.

Inspired by actual gemstones, these hues speak directly to the crystal lovers of the world, too. If you have an assortment of stones charging on your windowsill, why not bring those vibes to your nails? Think moonstone manicures, amethyst-washed French tips — anything that leans into the sparkle instead of running from it.

There’s also a hit of mid-2010s nostalgia in a gem-inspired palette. Back then, everyone had at least one turquoise blazer or garnet “going out top” in their closet, and fall/winter 2025 feels like the perfect time to bring it back.

To tap into the jewel-toned mani trend, swipe on a plain coat of your go-to crystal color or let it double as the canvas for some pretty nail art. You could even glue on a real stone or two for a more literal (and maximalist) take. Keep scrolling for a dazzling display of inspiration.

1 Amethyst Swirls Instagram/@lolo.nailedit If amethysts speak to you on a spiritual level, treat yourself to this purple manicure featuring a watercolor wash of dark and light purple. The stone is known for attracting positive energy, and thanks to its natural color variations, it’s practically made for manicures.

2 Ruby Details Instagram/@littleskystone This set is a cheery holiday manicure that nods to the gorgeous ruby. Grab your favorite jewel-toned red polish, paint on a mix of swirls and French tips, and finish with a little sparkle for good measure.

3 Sapphire Tips Instagram/@elica.nails This intense sapphire blue is a refreshing shift from the deep, cool tones that usually dominate winter manis (looking at you, navy and black). As a French tip, it really pops — and a couple of gems or metallic touches will make it shine even brighter.

4 Totally Topaz Instagram/@heygreatnails Give a nod to November’s birthstone with a set of topaz nails. This shimmering cat-eye design blends brown, orange, and citrine in a way that turns your fingertips into tiny, glittering gems that are guaranteed to earn you compliments at every holiday party.

5 Magical Moonstone Instagram/@lanedoesthenails Jewel tones tend to skew dark and dramatic, but a moonstone mani is a gorgeous detour. Swirl a few creamy shades together for that marbled, milky finish, and suddenly your nails look like tiny slabs of polished stone.

6 Gem Enthusiast Instagram/@keelydoesnails If you can’t commit to just one jewel tone, use them all by painting each nail a different shade. Go full-coverage or keep it chic with multicolored French tips. Pair the look with your favorite jewel-tone sweater and you’re set for the holidays.

7 Bejeweled Gradient Instagram/@nailsby.hays Make your gem-inspired mani look *priceless* by pairing the rich colors with metallic details. Mix and match a few faves — like aquamarine, rose quartz, or tiger’s eye — and then rim your nail with a touch of gold for a finish that reads like actual jewelry.

8 Emerald Envy Instagram/@kuku.bingin Kick a classic green mani up a notch with a marbled effect. It adds instant depth and dimension to an otherwise flat shade, transforming it from everyday forest green to expensive-looking emerald in just a few brushstrokes.

9 Crystal Collector Instagram/@nonnailartist Go all in on jewel tones with a playful manicure covered in spots and speckles of rich, gem-inspired hues. All of the shiny, saturated shades in the palette play well together, so you truly can’t go wrong with any combination.

10 Cat-Eyed Jewels @mynailgirlness There isn’t a nail polish color that doesn’t look even prettier with a cat-eye finish. Elevate a Skittles-style jewel-toned manicure with the sparkly, multidimensional velvet-y finish by way of magnetic polish for hands you won’t be able to stop looking at.

11 Nephrite Glass @heygreatnails Transform a rich green nephrite-inspired set with a glass finish, complete with gold foil accents. The end result will be equal parts moody and sophisticated.

12 Gemstone Orbs @shybairnstudios Channel a lava lamp with an orb-covered silver chrome mani. With its ruby, emerald, and aquamarine-colored gemstone accents, this set is serving ’80s maximalism — in the best way.