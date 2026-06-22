In case you missed it, bare nails have become one of the internet's favorite beauty topics lately — especially on TikTok, where short, buffed manicures are suddenly being treated like the ultimate status symbol. But fortunately for anyone who never traded their chrome for clear polish, this summer’s nail art trends tell a slightly different story.

There are a few understated options in the mix, of course. Foggy French tips swap crisp lines for a blurred finish, while micro-polka dots scale the playful pattern down to an even more minimalist territory. Elsewhere, though, nail artists are layering chrome over glitter, covering sets in rhinestone flowers, mixing and matching colors across both hands, and swapping coquette motifs for bold animal-print accents.

In other words, bare nails may be dominating the social media discourse, but maximalist designs are still very much thriving at the nail salon. From sequins and shimmer to blooming gel splotches, this summer’s biggest nail art trends prove that plenty of people still want a manicure that makes a statement.

Ahead, the seven nail art trends that experts say will be everywhere this summer.

1 Micro Polka Dots Instagram / @m.o.n.a.j Polka dots for summer might not be groundbreaking, but the perennial pattern feels especially fresh this season thanks to a few subtle updates. Smaller dots are replacing oversized spots, while monochrome and milky pastel shades bring out a softer side to the classic motif. “I personally can’t stay away,” says celebrity nail artist Analysse Hernandez, who calls it one of the easiest entry points into nail art. “It’s interesting enough to elevate a look, but also dainty enough to ease you into the nail art life.” Better yet, all it takes to recreate the design at home is a bobby pin or dotting tool and a couple of polish colors.

2 Textural Finishes Instagram / @sevenpalmtreehouse Maybe it’s the Hailey Bieber glazed nail effect, but nail enthusiasts have spent the past few years obsessing over shiny finishes — chrome and cat-eye, in particular, but really anything that catches the light and adds extra dimension. Naturally, the next step was stacking them all together, which is exactly what's happening this summer, according to celebrity nail artist and Nail Thoughts founder Katie Masters. “Most clients are still a little scared of 3D charms,” she explains. “But with all the chrome and cat-eye out there now, they can still get in on the textured look.” Whether you layer chrome with cat-eye polish for extra shimmer or use blooming gel to create watercolor-like splotches, fun finishes are doing the heavy lifting this season.

3 Foggy French Tips Instagram / @rem0nia If bold nail art isn’t your thing, you’re in luck: foggy French tips basically look like your nails, just better. It trades the classic bubblegum-pink base for a more translucent, sheer tone and crisp white tips for a milkier shade. The result is a softer, more blurred finish that feels decidedly less mob wife and more clean-girl-adjacent. “A milky French has become the new it-girl,” says Hernandez, who uses OPI's Funny Bunny to mix with her pink polish and create a natural-looking white tip. “It’s soft, muted, and perfect for anyone who’s not ready to commit to color.”

4 Mermaid Chrome Instagram / @nailthoughts For a manicure that looks just as at home on a beach vacation as it does at a rooftop happy hour, forget about seashell and starfish decals. Mermaid chrome delivers the same summer energy in a much less obvious way, combining chrome and glitter for a finish that looks especially sunlit. “Chrome layered on top of glitter is what’s really taking over,” says Masters. “It creates way more depth than just a simple chrome.” Plus, unlike most vacation nail art, you'll want to wear it long after the trip is over.

5 Animal Print Accents Instagram / @myprettyset Feeling feral this summer? Luckily, there’s a manicure to match. According to Hernandez, animal print accents are popping up everywhere this season, as people swap sweet nail art for something with a little more bite. Whether you substitute your usual polka dots for some leopard spots or turn a striped manicure into a zebra-print moment, animal prints work just as well as the focal point of a set as they do mixed into more elaborate designs as an accent nail.

6 Y2K Flowers Instagram / @samrosenails If you’re still thinking about Kylie Jenner’s rhinestone Coachella manicure (same), take this as your sign to book that nail appointment. Both Masters and Hernandez agree: sparkly floral accents — whether rhinestones or sequins — are sticking around for summer, bringing the perfect dose of Y2K energy along with them. “Rhinestone flowers are really taking over this year,” Masters says. “And for people who don’t like 3D charms but still want dimension, sequin flowers are the perfect way to elevate a French or a solid color.”