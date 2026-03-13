ICYMI, gourmand fragrances have taken over. Candles smell like funfetti cake, lip glosses are basically strawberry frosting in stick form, and perfume options are starting to read like a bakery window. (Looking at you, Lidl croissant perfume.)

There’s a reason these edible fragrances keep dominating. “Gourmands have always been big, mostly because humans love reward, and sweet, edible notes directly trigger the brain’s ‘reward system’ through scent,” Iggywoo founder Richard Saint-Ford previously told Bustle. “They give you the anticipation of pleasure, so your brain lights up instantly.”

But lately, the gourmand category has been getting more adventurous. Instead of just smelling like sugar, brands are starting to comb through the full pantry for fragrance notes — think bread, herbs, vegetables, even spicy ingredients like cardamom and pepper.

Enter Bath & Body Works’ new Rooted collection, a lineup of candles and body care — with soaps and decor arriving March 23 — inspired by the slow-living movement. In other words, it celebrates the little little things: baking bread, tending to a garden, and making a matcha in the morning instead of chugging coffee on the way to work. The products’ scents follow that same cozy philosophy, with earthy notes that feel grounded and nostalgic — perfect for Mother’s Day gifting.

The one getting the most buzz is Homemade Sourdough, which might be the most unexpected (but comforting) scent the brand has ever released. The three-wick candle blends notes of freshly baked sourdough bread, whipped butter, and a drizzle of olive oil. And if the internet’s obsession with bread-making taught us anything, it’s that the smell of fresh sourdough is basically an instant serotonin boost.

The rest of the collection leans into that same “kitchen meets garden” energy. There are two body care exclusives: Carrot Charm brings orange carrot, juicy nectarine, and sugared musk together for a scent that’s bright, sparkly, and surprisingly wearable. Meanwhile, Off the Vine taps into another fragrance trend that’s been quietly gaining traction: tomato scents. The fragrance blends heirloom tomato, garden geranium, and Mediterranean moss to the effect of a sun-warmed vegetable garden.

So whether you’re not ready to give up sweet scents entirely or fully entering your savory era, Bath & Body Works’ latest launch proves the gourmand category is finally evolving — and it’s coming for the whole kitchen.