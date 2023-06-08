TikTok's Viral “Quiet Life” Trend Is The Best Way To Romanticize Your Day

Nothing makes you want to move to the countryside and plant a garden quite like seeing a “quiet life” TikTok on your FYP. These videos, featuring simple hobbies and slowed-down daily routines are so peaceful to watch. With nearly 55 million views on the tag #quietlife, they’re also incredibly popular, which just goes to show we’re all craving a dose of relaxation.

While everyone’s quiet life looks different, creators are sharing their sleepy, dreamy days on TikTok which tend to have slow morning routines, peaceful hobbies that include soft hikes, journaling, and knitting, tech-free evenings that center around reading and early bedtimes, and aesthetically-pleasing cozy surroundings. Think fluffy blankets, lace curtains, cute teacups, and lots of books.

The idea is to choose the quiet life over a more chaotic schedule while dropping the expectation that you need to be constantly busy. According to psychotherapist Dr. A. Maya Kaye, DSW, LMSW, this trend could be a direct reaction to the glorification of hustle culture. Instead of jam-packing your day with to-do lists and plans, the quiet life is about slowing down, doing less, and enjoying the simple things more.

If nothing else, the quiet life is undeniably quaint — and it does make you think about the way you spend your day. Here’s what to know about the trend, in case you’d like to give it a try.

How To Live A Quiet Life

Whether you lean into journaling, strolling, or staying in on a Friday night, there are so many ways to snag a piece of the quiet life for yourself — and it’ll all feel pretty good. “Living a quieter life can lower stress levels, as there are fewer things competing for our attention, and we can learn to focus on the present moment,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Carolina Estevez, Psy.D.

If you’re usually going out every night, seeing friends, or scrolling on social media for hours on end, purposefully picking up a few quiet hobbies is one way to recharge and reconnect with yourself, all while helping you feel more mindful of your own thoughts and feelings, Estevez tells Bustle. (It’s also why this trend is an introvert’s dream.)

What’s more, “living a quieter life may also increase feelings of gratitude as we pay closer attention to our surroundings and the beauty that is often right in front of us,” she says. It’s why a lot of creators show themselves brewing coffee or making their bed.

There’s nothing special about these moments, and they’re often viewed as annoying chores to rush through, but when you slow down, romanticize them, and do these tasks mindfully, suddenly they take on a whole new quality. You aren’t just “doing the laundry” — you’re living a quiet life.

As with any trend that shows off a lifestyle, it might seem like you have to be quiet, chilled, and mindful 24/7 in order to reap the benefits. But Estevez says that isn’t true. “It's important to note that living a quieter life does not mean you need to get rid of all sources of dopamine-inducing pleasures,” she says. “Instead, it means finding a balance between these types of activities and slower-paced activities that provide mental clarity.”

To give the quiet life a try, try going offline for part of the day — like first thing in the morning or right before bed. “Taking time away from electronics, emails, and social media can give us some much-needed mental space and allow us to reorient our focus back on ourselves,” she tells Bustle.

Adding leisurely moments into your day is a nice way to take a break from the busyness of life and reduce feelings of overwhelm. And this is also when you can partake in quiet hobbies, like gardening, crocheting, drawing, hitting up a local farmer’s market, or whatever else speaks to your inner coastal grandma.

As Estevez says, “These activities can help ground us in the present moment — and provide an overall sense of peace.”

