When it comes to picking up the yummiest seasonal candles, hand soaps, body mists, hand sanitizers, air fresheners, and more, Bath & Body Works’ iconic scents are often an easy (and nostalgia-inducing) go-to for many. And if you just so happened to wish that your OOTD could smell like your favorite scent, there’s a brand new drop that will help you take things to the next level.

Meet the Bath & Body Works White Barn Fabric Care Collection, an online-only lineup of products in an entirely new category that is sure to elevate your daily scented experience (and leave your clothing smelling eau so lovely).

The Fabric Care Detergents will be made available in 14 fan-favorite White Barn scents — candle lovers will be familiar with the aromas of Mahogany Teakwood, Champagne Toast, Eucalyptus Mint, A Thousand Wishes, Cactus Blossom, Sundrenched Linen, and more — plus four fresh scents that were specifically created for the collection. Currently priced at $19.95, a bottle of the concentrated laundry detergent is enough to complete about 64 small loads. The detergents also clean clothes in all water temperatures (yes, even cold), and work in both standard and high-efficiency washing machines.

What’s more, 12 aromas can be paired with a Bath & Body Works Fabric Care Fragrance Booster (also priced at $19.95), little beads that can be added to your washing machine for an extra dose of fragrance that makes the scent last even longer on your clothes.

If you’re ready to make your next laundry day more luxurious, you can shop the Bath & Body Works White Barn Fabric Care Collection on the brand’s website now.