When it comes to summertime scents, playful notes of
tropical coconut, juicy peach, familiar sun-kissed florals such as orange blossom or honeysuckle, and the like are surely expected and well-loved. Though come fall, the it-girl aromas tend to get a bit darker and spicier in comparison, with key notes like nostalgic pumpkin ( hello, PSL season), sweet vanilla, comforting coffee, and even the more trendy, tobacco-like aroma of guaiac wood taking centerstage.
“The cooler temps and shorter days encourage us to create a warm and cozy ambiance in our homes,” Jen Reed, a shopping-obsessed influencer known as
@thesisterstudioig and founder of Life in Lilac, tells Bustle. “This gives us the best reason to burn our candles and fill our spaces with the alluring and inviting scents of fall.”
That being said, Reed notes that there a few faux pas and best practices when it comes to burning your candles. For one? “Always trim your cotton wick before and after burning,” she says, explaining that the step ensures a cleaner and more efficient burn.
Reed also advises against burning your candle for more than four hours at a time. Instead, she suggests making it a ritual to only allow your candle to burn for at least two to three hours each time you light it. As for Reed’s last tip: “After every burn, take a moment to re-center the wick and let your candle completely cool before lighting again.”
In need of a fresh candle (or a few) to add a bit of luxe to your home while you
binge-watch your fave horror series? Here are 20 candles for fall 2023, from cool indie finds to more wallet-friendly steals, that bring with them the essence of the cozy autumn season.
“
Moonlit Meadow is a nod to one of our best-selling scents, Heart Throb,” says Reed. “It's mysterious and seductive aura is loved by many, so it seemed fitting to offer an elevated, fall-inspired version of the unisex scent [for the fall-lovers].” As for specific notes? It features cardamom, white birch, and a creamy cashmere accord.
A statement-making candle that doubles as nostalgic art for your space (especially for Italians and Cubans, like myself),
Cafetera smells like a hot cup of café con leche — or coffee with creamy, steamed milk. Blueberry Maple Pancakes from Bath & Body works truly smells exactly as it sounds (and will surely make your indulgent breakfast-time cravings all the more intense).
Inspired by a rich, bourbon-filled cocktail with a zingy orange garnish,
Miel Bourbon is enriched with the essence of honey nectar, vanilla orchid, patchouli, and of course, bourbon.
For those chilly fall days that see a bit of fresh snowfall,
No. 05 Spruce transforms any space to a crisp, invigorating forest on the cusp of a cold winter.
A limited edition-launch that pairs perfectly with your autumnal decor,
Cinnamon Woods smells exactly as delicious as it sounds.
Deeply sensual and androgynous by nature,
Copal Fantome smells of rich vanilla bean, sticky resin, and worn leather. Cafe Cardigan is reminiscent of a frothy latte, with notes of indulgent hazelnut, plush vanilla, and a touch of heated cinnamon.
A limited-edition launch from
Jackie Aina’s brand that is eau so spiced, Spice of Life is where juicy clementine meets the vibrance of ginger and the smoothness of vanilla.
Just as yummy and gourmand as it sounds,
Pumpkin Marshmallow instantly transforms any room into a fall wonderland.
A luxe candle housed in a chic brass jar that looks stunning in any home,
Willow is all things citrusy and inviting.
An less expensive dupe for the cult-loved perfume Black Opium by YSL (but in candle form, of course),
Ambery Vanilla fills your space with the intoxicating scents of pink pepper, jasmine, patchouli, vanilla, and coffee.
Warm and smoky in the best way,
Ember Haze is defined by its vanilla-drenched woods.
Creamy and fresh,
Matcha Meditation is filled with the scents of white chocolate, bergamot, matcha tea, and a touch of moss.
With a collection of scents inspired by the jazzy Harlem Renaissance,
“After Dark” is defined by notes of full-bodied oud, earthy papyrus, and musky woods.
A sensually spiced aroma fit for any space,
Rustic Palo Santo features notes of clove, vetiver, and incense.
A blood-red candle that is perfect for spooky season, Bath & Body Works’
Vampire Blood smells of moon-drenched jasmine, decadent berry juice, and mouth-watering plum.
For fans of the Billie Eilish’s first perfume, the
Eilish candle, too, wraps around you with the aromas of dreamy vanilla, rich cocoa, sugared flower petals, and skin musks.
Bring the romance back home with the luxe porcelain candle,
Rose Oud, which exudes the aromas of elegant rose, and earthy, subtly spiced saffron, nutmeg, and woods.
