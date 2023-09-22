When it comes to summertime scents, playful notes of tropical coconut, juicy peach, familiar sun-kissed florals such as orange blossom or honeysuckle, and the like are surely expected and well-loved. Though come fall, the it-girl aromas tend to get a bit darker and spicier in comparison, with key notes like nostalgic pumpkin (hello, PSL season), sweet vanilla, comforting coffee, and even the more trendy, tobacco-like aroma of guaiac wood taking centerstage.

“The cooler temps and shorter days encourage us to create a warm and cozy ambiance in our homes,” Jen Reed, a shopping-obsessed influencer known as @thesisterstudioig and founder of Life in Lilac, tells Bustle. “This gives us the best reason to burn our candles and fill our spaces with the alluring and inviting scents of fall.”

That being said, Reed notes that there a few faux pas and best practices when it comes to burning your candles. For one? “Always trim your cotton wick before and after burning,” she says, explaining that the step ensures a cleaner and more efficient burn.

Reed also advises against burning your candle for more than four hours at a time. Instead, she suggests making it a ritual to only allow your candle to burn for at least two to three hours each time you light it. As for Reed’s last tip: “After every burn, take a moment to re-center the wick and let your candle completely cool before lighting again.”

In need of a fresh candle (or a few) to add a bit of luxe to your home while you binge-watch your fave horror series? Here are 20 candles for fall 2023, from cool indie finds to more wallet-friendly steals, that bring with them the essence of the cozy autumn season.

Life in Lilac Moonlit Meadow Candle Life in Lilac $32.95 See On Life in Lilac “Moonlit Meadow is a nod to one of our best-selling scents, Heart Throb,” says Reed. “It's mysterious and seductive aura is loved by many, so it seemed fitting to offer an elevated, fall-inspired version of the unisex scent [for the fall-lovers].” As for specific notes? It features cardamom, white birch, and a creamy cashmere accord.

Albisa Candles Cafetera Candle (Large) Albisa Candles $65 See On Albisa Candles A statement-making candle that doubles as nostalgic art for your space (especially for Italians and Cubans, like myself), Cafetera smells like a hot cup of café con leche — or coffee with creamy, steamed milk.

Le Monde Gourmand Miel Bourbon Candle Le Monde Gourmand $26 See On Le Monde Gourmand Inspired by a rich, bourbon-filled cocktail with a zingy orange garnish, Miel Bourbon is enriched with the essence of honey nectar, vanilla orchid, patchouli, and of course, bourbon.

VOLUSPA Cinnamon Woods Glass Jar Candle Sephora $34 See On Sephora A limited edition-launch that pairs perfectly with your autumnal decor, Cinnamon Woods smells exactly as delicious as it sounds.

Boy Smells Copal Fantome Candle Sephora $48 See On Sephora Deeply sensual and androgynous by nature, Copal Fantome smells of rich vanilla bean, sticky resin, and worn leather.

Hearth & Hand™ Willow 4-Wick Jar Candle Target $19.99 See On Target A luxe candle housed in a chic brass jar that looks stunning in any home, Willow is all things citrusy and inviting.

Dossier Ambery Vanilla Candle Dossier $49 See On Dossier An less expensive dupe for the cult-loved perfume Black Opium by YSL (but in candle form, of course), Ambery Vanilla fills your space with the intoxicating scents of pink pepper, jasmine, patchouli, vanilla, and coffee.

Maison Margiela REPLICA Matcha Meditation Candle Sephora $70 See On Sephora Creamy and fresh, Matcha Meditation is filled with the scents of white chocolate, bergamot, matcha tea, and a touch of moss.