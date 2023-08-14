Everyone remembers their first Sweet Pea body spray. Choosing a signature scent at Bath & Body Works was, and still is, a middle school rite of passage. And it’s one that quickly turns into a lifelong obsession with scented hand sanitizers, bathroom soaps, and holiday candles. For the mega fans, Bath & Body Works isn’t just a store in the mall — it’s a whole identity. For others, it’s a one-stop shop for perfumes and lotions, and one that’s incredibly nostalgic.

Bath & Body Works first launched way back in 1990, and it now has 1,900 stores across the country. For so many folks, the shop was their first foray into the world of self-care, thanks to the wide array of mists, body washes, and scented candles. You knew you had it together when you could offer your friends a squeeze of hand sanitizer. And if you had a foaming hand soap in your bathroom? You were definitely winning at life.

If you’re at the mall, you can spot the store’s gingham entryway a mile away, though you’ll likely smell it first. When dozens of people are spraying body mists with names like Champagne Toast and Sweater Weather, you pretty much have to stop in and pick up a scent of your own.

If it’s been a minute since you shopped in person, though, then you need to know what’s going on at B&BW. “We do so much more than just sell products,” says Greg Fenning, a store manager in Greendale, Wisconsin. With their festive decor, scent-matching expertise, and all-around good vibes, the stores do so many fun things to ensure you have a good time.

Below, Bath & Body Works employees share their go-to shopping tips so you can’t make the most of your next visit.

1. You Can (& Should) Test Everything

One of the best parts about shopping in person is the fact you get to try the scents IRL, whether it’s a body spray, hand lotion, or candle. It’s why you shouldn’t hold back from spritzing, spraying, and sniffing. “In fact, we want you to,” says Megan Burns, a store manager in Greensboro, North Carolina. “It’s a huge part of what makes the in-store shopping experience so much fun.”

If the mix of scents becomes overpowering, though, never fear. Simply give a plate of coffee beans a sniff. They’re stationed throughout the store and will magically help reset your nose.

2. Spray Your Perfume First Thing

If you’re in the store to test out a potential signature scent, Burns suggests applying it as soon as you arrive. As you walk around and shop for other things, you’ll get to experience each phase of the fragrance, from its top notes all the way down to the base notes.

Testing the spray will also allow you to see whether or not it meshes with your body chemistry. “Each of our bodies has pheromones that react differently to scents,” she tells Bustle, so there’s a chance you might like the scent at first sniff but not be a fan 20 minutes later.

3. Try Layering Scents

Bath & Body Works sets you up for success in the scent layering department. This is the process of stacking your fave scents in different forms so they last all day — and it’s a go-to move for the fragrance girlies of the world.

To layer your scents, try picking up a body wash, body scrub, body lotion, and a body mist or perfume all in the same fragrance. (They tend to be buy three, get three after all!) The layered effect will ensure your fave B&BW scent sticks around all day.

4. The Employees Can Match Discontinued Scents

If you’re trying to recreate a scent that’s no longer in rotation, feel free to ask an employee to help you scent match. Elina Hernan, a store manager in Sacramento, California, says she was able to pinpoint a scent a shopper was trying to find by asking him to describe its base notes. She looked up the scents and then went through the store’s inventory to see which mists might be a match. Together, they sniffed all the options and eventually landed on one that was nearly spot on.

5. They Often Bring Back OG Scents

While Bath & Body Works has plenty of OG scents still available, like Japanese Cherry Blossom and Cucumber Melon, the store is constantly updating its line and bringing back discontinued fragrances. According to Fenning, nostalgic scents often return as part of seasonal collections, so always be prepared to nab your favorite old-school sprays.

6. Visit The Stores To See The Decor

If you aren’t feeling festive ahead of a holiday, try popping into your nearest store. According to Hernan, Bath & Body Works does everything imaginable to celebrate each season and holiday, so it’s impossible not to get swept up in the vibes.

The stores decorate, the associates dress up, fun playlists are streamed and, of course, there are all the seasonal scents to dive into — as well as the decor. It isn’t officially fall until you’ve sniffed the Pumpkin Pecan Waffles candle.

7. There’s A Rewards App

Calling all points fans: This year, Bath & Body Works launched a rewards program and app that allows you to score sweet deals, like free products and money off your purchases. According to Fenning, joining the app is also a great way to keep your eye on upcoming deals and promotions, including the semi-annual and Black Friday sales.

8. They Don’t Just Sell Body Spray & Candles

Did you know Bath & Body Works has a hair care line now? As of July, you can pick up shampoo, conditioner, and dry shampoo online, as well as in certain stores. They’ve also launched a personal care product line called Moxy, says Hernan, featuring vegan and cruelty-free essentials like body scrubs and hair masks. And, coming this fall, there will even be a laundry care line, so get ready for your entire life to smell amazing.