In a year filled with endless microtrends and algorithm-fueled virality, it’s hard to define the 2023 beauty industry in just a few words. And this year’s unrelenting trend cycle was enough to give any beauty lover whiplash.

Food-inspired beauty trends like blueberry milk nails — read: baby-blue nail polish — seemed to leave the masses divided (how far can the foodification of beauty go?), while the not-so-quiet rise of quiet luxury found the cornerstone of minimalism and modesty in an ironically major way.

But amid the countless new launches, viral scandals, and many, many dupes, a select few trends rose above the rest, leaving behind a social impact that went far beyond views and FYP magic.

After mining through the trend-cycle treasure trove to find the ones that truly defined the last year in beauty, I found eight trends that left an indelible mark on this past year, and are sure to last far beyond this year’s ball drop.

From chrome nails to bobs, these are the beauty trends that dominated 2023.

Supercharged Makeup

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides, skin care-supercharged makeup took center stage in 2023. The pandemic-fueled emphasis on skin care, alongside the rise of multitasking products and new-age formulating capabilities, has yielded some of beauty’s most innovative launches in decades — think skin tints with SPF, primers that plump and brighten, and fermented foundations.

The benefits aren’t just skin deep. “Having makeup products infused with skin care makes [great skin] easier and cheaper for the consumer,” says Miami-based makeup artist Natalie Dresher.

Hardworking hybrids dominated TikTok FYPs this past year. The Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Bronzing Drops ($38) were a fan favorite thanks to its antioxidant-rich formula and bronzy wash of color, while innovative concealers with skin-soothing ingredients, like the Tower28 Swipe All-Over Serum Concealer ($22), topped Bustle’s best of 2023 list.

As for Dresher, she loves the new Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint ($49), which claims to boost moisture levels up to 52% for dewy skin that lasts all day.

Underpainting

Underpainting isn’t new. The technique’s been a staple in makeup artists’ arsenals for years, but it became a bonafide trend after celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips posted her now-viral tutorial, carving out her contour, highlighting, and even bronzing before applying a thin layer of foundation with a fluffy brush.

The trend is great for beginners and pros alike, says Dresher, since the end result is a perfectly blended, natural base.

Nailing the technique is all about having the right products and tools. First, apply a cool-toned contour like Milk Makeup’s Sculpt Cream Contour Stick ($24) to the cheekbones, and along the hairline and jawline. When it comes to applying the foundation, reach for a fluffier brush than you’d normally use. The Tarte Buffer Foundation Brush ($34) has a fluffy dome shape that gently buffs and blends like a dream.

Latte Makeup

While countless food-based fads seemed to take the beauty world by storm this past year, it seems like one particular drink-inspired trend rose above the rest. Enter: The bronzy, brown-toned “latte girl” makeup look.

According to Dresher, the trend capitalizes on two beauty mainstays: The rise of more minimal, natural makeup and the appeal of monochromatic looks. There’s also the year-round summer glow that accompanies the trend, thanks to its warm hues and a generous dose of bronzer.

Like underpainting, part of the appeal comes from the low barrier of entry. Latte makeup doesn’t require fancy skills or hoards of products. Instead, Dresher suggests doubling up on multifunctional products, using a bronzer for both your eyeshadow and complexion as well as a multi-use pencil like the Makeup Forever Artist Color Pencil in the shade Anywhere Caffeine ($22) to line both the lips and eyes.

Slicked-Back Styles

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Greasy-haired guys and gals around the world rejoiced (myself included) as slicked-back hairstyles became the style du jour this past year. The chic style is equal parts timeless, effortless, and versatile — making it the perfect fail-safe updo that’s always appropriate, whether incline-walking at the gym or dancing the night away at the club.

According to Emily Pinegar, hairstylist and owner of Salon M + Suites, slicked-back buns and ponytails are poised to stay in the spotlight through 2024 — though she expects to see more subtle variations on the trend, like deep side parts and hair accessories.

To nail the look from home, a great boar-bristle brush is key. The Crown Affair The Brush No. 003 ($74) is a great option, while Denman’s D81M Black Style & Shine Medium Hairbrush ($38.95) works just as well at a fraction of the price. Simply slick back hair with your brush into a smooth, tight ponytail, tie with a silk scrunchie, and add a touch of hairspray or styling cream to tame any flyaways.

Bobs Galore

Bobs had a bonafide moment in 2023, with our celebs and beauty influencers alike taking the chop — and loving the results. And while long lengths will always be in style, there’s something undeniably modern and of-the-moment about the bob. Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, Zendaya, and Hailey Bieber all took the shoulder-clearing cut for a spin this past year, proving that the bob knows no limits when it comes to hair textures and face shapes.

Whether curly or close-cropped, shaggy or chin-grazing, this year pushed the limit in terms of what is considered a bob, and for the better. Plus, the low-maintenance appeal of a bob haircut can’t be underestimated — after all, less hair requires less styling, and a great bob works with your natural texture, not against it.

Bobby Pins, Barrettes, & Bows

In a year dominated by minimalist trends, hair accessories have surprisingly flourished as a way to add personality and flair to otherwise straightforward styles. Standout pieces like statement bows, decorative clips, and embellished headbands not only elevate simple styles, but also add a playful element and sense of self-expression that can sometimes feel lacking in the hair department.

Whether a simple black bow tied at the base of a ponytail or a smattering of neon butterfly clips, hair accessories can act as a perfect finishing touch.

Expect to see the trend continue well into 2024, too. According to Pinegar, keep an eye out for new takes on age-old hair accessories and eye-catching combinations, like mixed metal bobby pins and gem-encrusted clips. Pro tip: Save any leftover ribbons from holiday season for your own DIY hairbow.

Chrome Everything

Glazed donut, chrome, metallic —whatever you call it, there’s no denying the explosion of chrome manicures this past year. The shimmering, pearly finish quickly became a mainstay in the nail space and beyond, with chrome finishes popping up everywhere from the runway to our homes.

While you can’t deny that the trend’s roots lie with Hailey Bieber, the chrome nail trend has been spotted on countless A-listers, from Dua Lipa to Cardi B to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The look is surprisingly versatile. Go for an understated look with a natural pink and subtle chrome finish or opt for a more daring take on the trend with 3D nail art and multidimensional finishes. Best of all, it’s totally achievable at home.

The Press-On Resurgence

COVID-19 kept everyone out of the salons for months on end, and with it came the rise of the at-home manicure. But as the world has gotten back to somewhat normal, not everyone has the time for a dedicated DIY manicure every week. Enter press-on nails, which, according to celebrity manicurist and nail expert Jenny Hart, are easier to use and more realistic than ever.

Nail salons and DIY manicure mainstays like Chillhouse and Olive & June created fully customizable, easy-to-apply press-on sets featuring iconic designs and unparalleled staying power, while press-on savants like Glamnetics churned out such impressive-looking tips they could fool professionals. With customizable sizing, lengths, and designs, there’s no denying that press-on nails are at the top of their game — and experts are forecasting an even more successful 2024.