The 10 Best New Year’s Eve-Themed Press-On Nails For 2023

Get a sparkling mani in minutes.

Here are 10 New Year's Eve press-on nails that are on-trend for 2023.
@disseynails
And just like that, 2024 is but a few short days away. Whether you’re planning an evening in to watch the ball drop or prefer a wild night out to see the fireworks IRL, one this is for certain: a shimmering nail design is always a vibe.

Forgot to book that salon visit? You may want to consider a festive set of press-on nails instead.

For those who hardly have the patience for a lengthy salon visit or an at-home paint session, press-on nails can be the secret to keeping your natural tips healthy (with the right removal process). With the holiday season just a few short days away, the quick mani might just be the move.

As for an unexpected A-lister who has been a vocal fan of the press-on life? Kim Kardashian, who most recently shared her lengthy dark chocolate nails.

2023’s Top Holiday Polish Colors

When choosing the right press-on nails for New Year’s Eve, you can’t go wrong with some sparkle.

Go For Glitter: “Clients are feeling shimmery, sparkly, and starry-eyed this holiday season. The vibes are ‘all that glitters.’” — celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec on holiday 2023 nail polish color trends

As for some buzz-worthy nail colors that are having their main character moment this holiday season, experts have told Bustle that midnight blue, shimmering neutrals, silver, and candy cane red are a few shades to expect.

10 Press-On Nails For New Year’s Eve

In need of an on-trend mani in a pinch for New Year’s Eve?Here are 10 press-on sets that are sure to sparkle on your nails this holiday season.

Shimmering Champagne

Glamnetic Oslo Press-On Nail Kit
Sephora

If champagne is your drink of choice when ringing in the New Year, why not match your tips to your sparkling cocktail with the Glamnetic Oslo Press-On Nail Kit?

Glittering Gold Chrome Nails

OPI xPRESS/On Break the Gold Special Effect Press On Nails
Ulta

Take cues from Jennifer Lopez and adorn your nails with some gold chrome. The OPI xPRESS/On Break the Gold Special Effect press-ons are an easy way to replicate the look.

Dark Blue Velvet Tips

She Wore Blue Velvet Press On Nails (24pc)
Quickies

The Quickies She Wore Blue Velvet press-on set is a statement-making manicure that taps one of winter 2024’s trending nail polish colors.

Pretty Pink Chrome

Static Nails Mean Girls X Static I'm Not Like A Regular Mom Reusable Pop-On Manicures
Ulta

ICYMI, pink chrome nails are set to take over the chilly winter months — and these Mean Girls x Static I'm Not Like A Regular Mom press-ons make an unexpected statement for New Year’s Eve, too.

Bedazzled Coffin-Shaped Nails

Kiss Gorgeous Classy Premium Fashion Nails
Ulta

For those that are craving a salon-quality mani on a budget, the Kiss Gorgeous Classy Premium Fashion Nails have everything a New Year’s set of tips should: classic French tips, sparkling rhinestones, and of course, glitter.

Cherry Red Velvet Vibes

Olive & June The Instant Mani Velvet Press-On Nails
Target

More of a red wine lover? The Olive & June Velvet Press-On Nails offer a velvety “red nail theory” set of tips that shine like precious rubies.

Pearly Bubble Bath Nails

Ring Around The Rosé
MARI by Marsai

If “quiet luxury” is your go-to aesthetic at the moment, the MARI by Marsai Ring Around The Rosé press-ons elevate the “bubble bath” nail trend with some elegant 3D pearls.

Y2K Silver French Tip Nails

OPI xPRESS/On Big Zodiac Energy Can-certified Sweet Press On Nails
Ulta

When in doubt, silver chrome French tips — like the OPI xPRESS/On Big Zodiac Energy Can-certified Sweet set — will always be a New Year’s Eve vibe.

Understated Gilded Details

Glamnetic Material Girl Press-On Nails
Ulta

More of a mani minimalist, but still want your nails to shimmer this New Year’s Eve? The Glamnetic Material Girl Press-On Nails are a low-key neutral color with hints of abstract gold details.

Spicy Sheer Black Lace Tips

Lacey Press On Nails
PaintLab

An ultra-detailed set of press-ons that are just as sultry as they are unique, the PaintLab Lacey nails are sure to be a total standout.