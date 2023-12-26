And just like that, 2024 is but a few short days away. Whether you’re planning an evening in to watch the ball drop or prefer a wild night out to see the fireworks IRL, one this is for certain: a shimmering nail design is always a vibe.

Forgot to book that salon visit? You may want to consider a festive set of press-on nails instead.

For those who hardly have the patience for a lengthy salon visit or an at-home paint session, press-on nails can be the secret to keeping your natural tips healthy (with the right removal process). With the holiday season just a few short days away, the quick mani might just be the move.

As for an unexpected A-lister who has been a vocal fan of the press-on life? Kim Kardashian, who most recently shared her lengthy dark chocolate nails.

2023’s Top Holiday Polish Colors

When choosing the right press-on nails for New Year’s Eve, you can’t go wrong with some sparkle.

Go For Glitter: “Clients are feeling shimmery, sparkly, and starry-eyed this holiday season. The vibes are ‘all that glitters.’” — celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec on holiday 2023 nail polish color trends

As for some buzz-worthy nail colors that are having their main character moment this holiday season, experts have told Bustle that midnight blue, shimmering neutrals, silver, and candy cane red are a few shades to expect.

10 Press-On Nails For New Year’s Eve

In need of an on-trend mani in a pinch for New Year’s Eve?Here are 10 press-on sets that are sure to sparkle on your nails this holiday season.

Shimmering Champagne

If champagne is your drink of choice when ringing in the New Year, why not match your tips to your sparkling cocktail with the Glamnetic Oslo Press-On Nail Kit?

Glittering Gold Chrome Nails

Take cues from Jennifer Lopez and adorn your nails with some gold chrome. The OPI xPRESS/On Break the Gold Special Effect press-ons are an easy way to replicate the look.

Dark Blue Velvet Tips

The Quickies She Wore Blue Velvet press-on set is a statement-making manicure that taps one of winter 2024’s trending nail polish colors.

Pretty Pink Chrome

ICYMI, pink chrome nails are set to take over the chilly winter months — and these Mean Girls x Static I'm Not Like A Regular Mom press-ons make an unexpected statement for New Year’s Eve, too.

Bedazzled Coffin-Shaped Nails

For those that are craving a salon-quality mani on a budget, the Kiss Gorgeous Classy Premium Fashion Nails have everything a New Year’s set of tips should: classic French tips, sparkling rhinestones, and of course, glitter.

Cherry Red Velvet Vibes

More of a red wine lover? The Olive & June Velvet Press-On Nails offer a velvety “red nail theory” set of tips that shine like precious rubies.

Pearly Bubble Bath Nails

If “quiet luxury” is your go-to aesthetic at the moment, the MARI by Marsai Ring Around The Rosé press-ons elevate the “bubble bath” nail trend with some elegant 3D pearls.

Y2K Silver French Tip Nails

When in doubt, silver chrome French tips — like the OPI xPRESS/On Big Zodiac Energy Can-certified Sweet set — will always be a New Year’s Eve vibe.

Understated Gilded Details

More of a mani minimalist, but still want your nails to shimmer this New Year’s Eve? The Glamnetic Material Girl Press-On Nails are a low-key neutral color with hints of abstract gold details.

Spicy Sheer Black Lace Tips

An ultra-detailed set of press-ons that are just as sultry as they are unique, the PaintLab Lacey nails are sure to be a total standout.