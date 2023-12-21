If 2023 gave us anything, it was a deep, undying appreciation for the bob haircut. That’s not to say that the shorter haircut wasn’t in style before — in fact, it’s one of the most classic cuts out there, and has been evolving with the times since the 1920s.

This year, however, the shoulder-length(ish) haircut had everyone in a serious chokehold. It all seemed to begin when Hailey Bieber, ever the trendsetting queen, posted photos of her chop back in January. Other celebs joined the bob club this year, too, including Lori Harvey, Zendaya, Halsey, and even long-hair lover Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

On social media, the bob has racked up over 1.5 billion views on TikTok, with thousands of folks showing off their short hair transformations. One by one, it seems like every celeb — and an assortment of your friends, most likely — has had their bob moment, proving that 2023 has truly been the haircut’s year.

But no two bobs are necessarily the same; one of the most beautiful things about the haircut is that it comes in countless iterations, including the blunt, the contour, the French bob, and, of course, the power bob (one of the year’s most popular cuts). For a recap of everyone’s favorite haircut, keep scrolling to see 2023’s biggest bob trends.

The Power Bob

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lori Harvey’s sleek haircut is a perfect example of the power bob. This variation is all one length, and it’s often extra short and sleek — you won’t see any texture, wave, or layers here. Instead, the look leans straight and severe — hence why it evokes big girl boss energy (think Shiv Roy on Succession).

The Blunt Bob

A blunt bob is always going to be a classic. It’s one length, often lands at the jawline, and can be worn with both curly or straight. To get an idea, take a look at the cut that Kourtney Kardashian Barker debuted mid-summer. Its more carefree nature and styling versatility separates it from a power bob, which reads more corporate.

The Wolf Cut Lob

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shaggy wolf cut has been popular for a couple of years now, but 2023 is when its ’70s-inspired layers made their way into the bob world. This undone look is the perfect way to try short hair while still hanging onto a little extra length.

The layers also keep it from looking too polished, which is why it gives off mega rockstar vibes. Case in point? Megan Fox’s cut, which she’s been showing off — along with her brand new red hair color — since September.

The Butterfly Bob

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When you add lots of bouncy waves that float above your shoulders, you get the butterfly bob. Just like the lengthier butterfly haircut that counts J.Lo as a fan, the bob variation includes face-framing layers, as well as curtain-style fringe or arched McDonald’s bangs, to give it that tousled, wavy effect.

Zendaya showed off the look this year on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet, where she proved that this style evokes old Hollywood glamour.

The Precision Bob

If any bob was popular in 2023, it was Hailey Bieber’s. Her go-to bob lands between the jawline and shoulders and has just a touch of layering. Despite its short length, it’s incredibly versatile in terms of styling. Bieber has added coquette bows to hers, and has rocked the occasional slicked-back wet look. She also tried a tousled wave for the Oscars after-party, proving you can practically do just as much with the cut as you can with longer lengths.

The Contour Bob

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Short hair puts angles and layers on full display. See: Ciara’s contour bob. This A-line style is slightly longer in the front and shorter in the back, so it creates its own structure. Thanks to the style of the cut, you can sometimes get away without styling it, since it should naturally fall back into place. It does, however, look extra sophisticated if you take the time to sleek it out with a hot tool.

The French Bob

French bobs give instant it-girl vibes. This extra-short style reaches longer towards your chin and stays shorter in the back so that it effortlessly plays up your jawline. While the cut tends to be one length overall, there may be a few layers added in, especially if you want to play up your natural texture.

Since this look is very Amélie-inspired, it allows you to really lean into some chic Parisian energy, especially if you add micro bangs like Halsey.

The Lob

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since you don’t have to worry about constantly scheduling trims, the longer lob is the ideal low-maintenance haircut for anyone who wants to go shorter, but not too short. It also makes sense that they were everywhere in 2023: It’s the still-chic look you get when growing out your shorter cut. Selena Gomez was the latest to debut the medium-length style when she walked the red carpet in October. The singer paired her shoulder-grazing ends with a sleek middle part.

The ’90s Bob

The ’90s bob was another big hit in 2023. This mid-length cut can be worn relaxed, like Laura Harrier’s with a few layers and a curtain bang, or blown out to add volume for a supermodel vibe. For more nostalgic vibes, you can also wear it with the ends flipped out (which will bring you right back to middle school).