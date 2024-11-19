Advent calendars are thoughtful gifts that keep on giving, with hidden surprises meant to be opened throughout each day of December. With the month finally around the corner, the girlies are patiently waiting to open the tiny box that says “1.”

For the beauty lovers who have a thing for these kinds of gifts around the holiday season, there are a few product-filled boxes that are currently TikTok-viral. However, if you’re not into spoiling the fun with unboxing videos, consider this curated list your trusted shopping guide.

The P.Louise Express 2024 Advent Calendar, which is shaped like a larger-than-life train, is undoubtedly the one with the most buzz RN. As opposed to many others on the market, this one is brimming with unreleased (and mostly full-sized) glam essentials, like an eight-pan highlighter palette that glistens along with a pink makeup brush set for your eyes.

The Lush Advent Calendar, on the other hand, comes with Christmas-themed bath bombs, lotions, lip masks, and more for the first 25 days of December (and is a total go-to for those who prefer body care steals).

If you’re still on the market for a festive gift — be it for you or a loved one — here, find the 15 best beauty advent calendars for 2024.

3 For The BeautyTok Babe The P.Louise Express 2024 Advent Calendar P.Louise $311 See On P.Louise Get in on the BeautyTok hype by picking up the P.Louise Express 2024 Advent Calendar — which functions as pretty holiday decor that gives you a makeup bag refresh for 25 straight days.

4 For The Glamorous Gal Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love Charlotte Tilbury $220 See On Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love from Charlotte Tilbury is filled with 12 secret doors of glamorous, holiday-ready magic and includes full and travel-sized items, like the iconic Original Pillow Talk Matte Lipstick, which has a long-standing cult following.

5 For The Bath Time Lover Lush Advent Calendar Lush $300 See On Lush The Lush Advent Calendar is ideal for those who take their everything baths seriously, as it unveils an adorable Christmas-themed body care product (like Yog Nog Body Lotion and a Father Christmas Bath Bomb) for the first 25 days of December.

6 For The Next-Level Nail Painter Let it Glow! Advent Calendar Manucurist $139 See On Manucurist The 24-day Manicurist Let it Glow! Advent Calendar is a must-have for your resident mani painter, as it includes full-sized neutral polish shades, luxe cuticle oils, nail tools, and more.

7 For The High-End Glam Girl Sisley Paris Advent Calendar: From Paris with Love Bloomingdale's $825 See On Bloomingdale's The Sisley Paris Advent Calendar: From Paris with Love may have a luxe price point, but the artful gift is well worth the splurge as it includes 25 products, both full-sized and mini, across makeup, skin, and hair categories.

8 For The Makeup Obsessed Holiday Advent Calendar Kylie Cosmetics $199 See On Kylie Cosmetics In need of some new lip products? The Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Advent Calendar not only comes with liners, liquid lipsticks, and glosses in the brand’s most-loved shades, but has a few skin care-centric surprises, too, for a total of 12 days.

9 For The Fragrance Fanatic Maison Margiela REPLICA Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set Bloomingdale's $120 See On Bloomingdale's The Maison Margiela REPLICA Holiday Advent Calendar allows you to open seven days' worth of scents, like travel-friendly versions of the By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette and the Jazz Club Mini Scented Candle.

11 For The Wellness Warriors 24 Days Of Origins Origins $150 See On Origins From caffeine-boosted creams to ginger-spiked face masks, the 24 Days Of Origins advent calendar is a win for skin care lovers who appreciate natural ingredients and sustainable packaging.

13 For The Classic Beauty Aficionado Advent Calendar 2024 Lancôme $190 See On Lancôme Lancôme is home to some of the industry’s fave beauty products, like the La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum and the Lash Idôle Mascara. Try those two products — and 22 more — in both full and mini sizes with the brand’s 2024 Advent Calendar.

14 For The Baddie On A Budget Sleigh the Holidays 24-Day Advent Calendar e.l.f. Cosmetics $95 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics The e.l.f. Cosmetics Sleigh the Holidays 24-Day Advent Calendar treats shoppers with makeup and skin care faves — along with face gems and makeup tools — right up until Christmas Eve, with a few new shades sprinkled in.