Beauty
15 Must-Have Beauty Advent Calendars
The gift that keeps on giving.
Advent calendars are thoughtful gifts that keep on giving, with hidden surprises meant to be opened throughout each day of December. With the month finally around the corner, the girlies are patiently waiting to open the tiny box that says “1.”
For the beauty lovers who have a thing for these kinds of gifts around the holiday season, there are a few product-filled boxes that are currently TikTok-viral. However, if you’re not into spoiling the fun with unboxing videos, consider this curated list your trusted shopping guide.
The P.Louise Express 2024 Advent Calendar, which is shaped like a larger-than-life train, is undoubtedly the one with the most buzz RN. As opposed to many others on the market, this one is brimming with unreleased (and mostly full-sized) glam essentials, like an eight-pan highlighter palette that glistens along with a pink makeup brush set for your eyes.
The Lush Advent Calendar, on the other hand, comes with Christmas-themed bath bombs, lotions, lip masks, and more for the first 25 days of December (and is a total go-to for those who prefer body care steals).
If you’re still on the market for a festive gift — be it for you or a loved one — here, find the 15 best beauty advent calendars for 2024.
1For The Avid Blush User
The NUDESTIX 12 Days Of Blush 2024 Advent Calendar is a perfect pick for those who love the cinnamon-toned “blonzer” trend, Barbiecore shades of pink, and every blush color in between. Because blush blindness is A-OK.
2For The Serious Skin Care Devotee
If juicy, ultra-hydrated skin is your M.O., the Glow Recipe 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar is filled with cult-favorite minis and travel-sized facial tools to add to your current lineup — including the brand’s famous Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.
3For The BeautyTok Babe
Get in on the BeautyTok hype by picking up the P.Louise Express 2024 Advent Calendar — which functions as pretty holiday decor that gives you a makeup bag refresh for 25 straight days.
4For The Glamorous Gal
Charlotte's Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love from Charlotte Tilbury is filled with 12 secret doors of glamorous, holiday-ready magic and includes full and travel-sized items, like the iconic Original Pillow Talk Matte Lipstick, which has a long-standing cult following.
5For The Bath Time Lover
The Lush Advent Calendar is ideal for those who take their everything baths seriously, as it unveils an adorable Christmas-themed body care product (like Yog Nog Body Lotion and a Father Christmas Bath Bomb) for the first 25 days of December.
6For The Next-Level Nail Painter
The 24-day Manicurist Let it Glow! Advent Calendar is a must-have for your resident mani painter, as it includes full-sized neutral polish shades, luxe cuticle oils, nail tools, and more.
7For The High-End Glam Girl
The Sisley Paris Advent Calendar: From Paris with Love may have a luxe price point, but the artful gift is well worth the splurge as it includes 25 products, both full-sized and mini, across makeup, skin, and hair categories.
8For The Makeup Obsessed
In need of some new lip products? The Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Advent Calendar not only comes with liners, liquid lipsticks, and glosses in the brand’s most-loved shades, but has a few skin care-centric surprises, too, for a total of 12 days.
9For The Fragrance Fanatic
The Maison Margiela REPLICA Holiday Advent Calendar allows you to open seven days' worth of scents, like travel-friendly versions of the By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette and the Jazz Club Mini Scented Candle.
10For The Press-On Mani Maven
Stock up on your collection of salon-worthy press-on nails with the Glamnetic Nail Lover's Gift Set, which includes seven days of manicures that range from chromatic French tips to a trendy “cherry mocha girl” set.
11For The Wellness Warriors
From caffeine-boosted creams to ginger-spiked face masks, the 24 Days Of Origins advent calendar is a win for skin care lovers who appreciate natural ingredients and sustainable packaging.
12For The Perfume Collector
Fragrance is so personal — and notoriously hard to gift — but the Dossier Advent Calendar houses 12 different travel-sized perfumes for a true sampling (including Ambery Saffron, a spot-on dupe for Baccarat Rouge 540).
13For The Classic Beauty Aficionado
Lancôme is home to some of the industry’s fave beauty products, like the La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum and the Lash Idôle Mascara. Try those two products — and 22 more — in both full and mini sizes with the brand’s 2024 Advent Calendar.
14For The Baddie On A Budget
The e.l.f. Cosmetics Sleigh the Holidays 24-Day Advent Calendar treats shoppers with makeup and skin care faves — along with face gems and makeup tools — right up until Christmas Eve, with a few new shades sprinkled in.
15For The Bit-Of-Everything Gift
Although the Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar only lasts eight days, it comes with glam essentials from just about every beauty category (including nails and hand care).