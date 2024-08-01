Summer is in full swing, and at the heart of the sun-filled season, countless beauty brands have dropped total gems that have our editors completely obsessed.

ICYWW, the recent East Coast heat wave has been nothing short of brutal — but a few must-haves have helped us feel our best when running around the busy streets of New York City. The dae Styling Wand, for one, is perfect for quick slicked-back bun touch-ups while on-the-go. Alternatively, the Ranavat Renewing Leave In Treatment has been one editor’s secret to keeping her humidity-made frizz to a minimum.

When it comes to makeup, the summertime months have been defined by keeping things fresh and lightweight. Just in time, Kylie Jenner launched her newest Skin Tint Blurring Elixir (which she so happened to tease at this year’s Met Gala). What’s more, Makeup By Mario’s creamy, barely-there Blush Veils extended their shade range to include vibrant hues that are perfect for the celeb-loved “sunset blush” trend.

As for some other faves that have made the list? A blow dryer brush that leaves your strands damage-free, a peptide-packed gel moisturizer, and more. Scroll to see the top drops of July 2024, according to Bustle editors.

1 The “Your Skin But Better” Tint Skin Tint Blurring Elixir Kylie Cosmetics $32 See On Kylie Cosmetics “Most days, I keep my glam really natural — and Kylie’s newest Skin Tint has truly been my secret weapon. Not quite dewy and not quite velvety, the finish of this tint truly looks like my skin (but a whole lot better). What’s more, the light-to-medium coverage wears beautifully throughout even the hottest summer days and sweatiest of workouts effortlessly evening my complexion. Obsessed.” — Olivia Rose Rushing, beauty writer, Bustle

2 The Damage-Free Blow Dry Brush Duet Blowdry ghd $399 See On ghd “Blow dryer brushes have never really worked for me in the past, always getting tangled in my fine strands and leaving a whole lot of damage, flyaways, and frizz in their wake. This one, however, has redefined the category. With just a few swipes through each chunk of hair, my hair is left super-smooth, shiny, *and* damage-free. I may have even thrown out a few of my other hot tools since receiving this one...” — ORR

3 The Hydrating Facial In A Bottle The Outset Cool Cream Smoothing Mask goop $44 See On goop “As someone with sensitive skin, The Outset is one of the few brands I can blindly trust — and their newest mask beautifully complements by current routine. Formulated with skin-plumping electric daisy extract and antioxidant-rich yerba mate, the rich cream leaves my complexion so deeply nourished (and as if I just left an hour-long facial).” — ORR

4 The Decadent Body Oil Pistachio Body Oil Irene Forte $165 See On Irene Forte “I have a lengthy nighttime skin routine that I swear by — but when it comes to body care, I tend to keep things simple for the sake of saving time. This luxurious oil, however, has me actually craving those few moments to myself after a steamy shower treating my skin to the rich, yummy-smelling, and impossibly lightweight stuff. Hello, hydrated legs and a dewy décolletage.” — ORR

6 The Under Eye Refresher Eye Do All Things Brightening Eye Gel Bliss $23 See on Bliss World “I'm a sucker for good packaging and I love that the applicator for this eye cream helps de-puff and cool down my eye area when I apply it in the morning. Using it feels like a mini spa treatment every time, and it gives an instant brightening effect, too.” — Faith Xue, beauty director, BDG

7 The Anti-Humidity Hero Ranavat Renewing Leave In Treatment Sephora $58 See on Sephora “My bleached hair has been extra fragile lately, which is why I've been trying to show it some extra TLC. Ranavat's Leave In Treatment instantly detangles after I step out of the shower, but I also love that it strengthens my hair and makes it feel silkier, too. Plus, the jasmine scent is heavenly.” — FX

8 The Peptide-Packed Moisturizer Barrier Repair Gel Cream Dr. Loretta $65 See on Dr. Loretta “I steer clear of most barrier repair creams because they tend to clog my oily-combo skin and can lead to congestion. Thus, I was thrilled when I heard that Dr. Loretta was launching a gel version of a barrier repair cream, which arrived on my desk just in time for summer. The airy formula sinks in instantly, and I love that the ceramides in the formula are so healing.” — FX

9 The Skin Care Routine Must-Have Kitsch Extra Wide Spa Headband $10.98 See on Amazon “I admit, I don't usually wear a headband when doing my skincare routine, mostly due to laziness. But this extra-wide headband from Kitsch not only keeps my hair out of my face, but also acts as a little ‘net’ to gather my hair into so I can keep it on while I shower or even when I sleep. It's a game-changer.” — FX