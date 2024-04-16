Since the launch of her cult-loved brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber has been synonymous with skin care. And though her Peptide Lip Treatments, pineapple enzyme cleanser, and dewy Glazing Milk, are favorites of the beauty crowd, Bieber is nowhere near a one-trick pony. She *also* happens to have an affinity for nail art and her Instagram alone could supply a lifetime work of inspiration.

The breakout beauty mogul became closely linked to the manicure category in 2022, with her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. Created by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber’s signature look features a neutral polish color topped with a chromatic glaze.

Aside from her trademark almond-shaped, neutral nails, Bieber has a serious affinity for the color green. Easily her color of choice, she frequently goes for neon green, emerald, and more. Throughout the fall and winter months, however, she’s no stranger to darker shades, like “cherry mocha” or pure black.

Though she’s best known for sparking the glazed donut mani obsession, it’s merely the (French) tip of the iceberg. Ahead, find her best manicure moments of all time.

Sweet Strawberry Milk Glaze @haileybieber Bieber kicked off spring 2024 with her fave “glazed donut” nails, this time featuring a soft shade of “strawberry milk” pink.

Signature “Glazed Donut” Nails @nailsbyzola It’s no secret that Bieber’s “glazed donut” manicure is her signature nail art look, no matter the season. ICYWW, nail artist Ganzorigt tops a sheer neutral polish with the pros-only OPI Chrome Effects In Tin Man Can to achieve the beloved look.

Glowing Emerald Green @haileybieber In April 2024, Bieber attended Coachella weekend 1 with her almond-shaped nails painted in an emerald green color. Perfect for festival season, the lacquer glowed neon in the dark.

Dark Chocolate Crocodile Print @haileybieber While in Paris in Sept. 2023, Bieber shared an up-close-and-personal snapshot of her crocodile printed manicure, painted in a shade of dark chocolate brown.

Neon Aura French Tips @haileybieber That same month, Bieber donned a vivid green aura manicure, fit with bright yellow French tips. And unexpected, but gorgeous combo.

Coquette Strawberry Details @haileybieber Bieber proved her love of fruit nail art motifs in August 2023, trading in her previous micro cherry manicure (more on that later) for coquette strawberry designs.

Micro Cherry Frenchies @haileybieber Bieber elevated the “glazed donut” manicure trend with the addition of stark white French tips and micro cherry designs on both ring fingers.

Colorfully Mismatched Manicure @haileybieber June 2023 marked what may be Bieber’s boldest manicure moment to date. Her mismatched nails featured a unique design on every single tip.

Glow In The Dark Neon @nailsbyzola Bieber revived her love affair with green nail polish in April 2023 with this Coachella mani. Her long, slime green claws had gold chrome detailing and glowed in the dark.

Seriously Sunny @haileybieber Bieber welcomed the spring 2023 by coloring her lengthy nails colored an eye-catching sunshine yellow. ICYMI: her baby pink winged liner also deserves a moment.

Chromatic Red French Tips @haileybieber In Dec. 2022, Bieber got into the holiday spirit with her signature chromatic nails. She made the look feel festive, with French tips painted in a cherry red polish.

Chocolate Glazed Donut Mani @haileybieber Just in time for fall, Bieber traded in her classic “glazed donut” manicure for a chocolate brown version of the viral look.

Subtle Daisy Designs @haileybieber Bieber went back to the basics, but with a sweet floral twist, adorning her sheer pink nails with white and yellow daisies.

Hello, Electric Blue @haileybieber Taking a quick (and colorful) break from her go-to polish, Bieber stunned in a vibrant shade of electric blue.

Neon Green Micro French Nails @haileybieber Long before the birth of her beauty brand Rhode, Bieber rocked neutral nails with thin, neon green-colored micro French tips.