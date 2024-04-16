Since the launch of
her cult-loved brand Rhode, Hailey Bieber has been synonymous with skin care. And though her Peptide Lip Treatments, pineapple enzyme cleanser, and dewy Glazing Milk, are favorites of the beauty crowd, Bieber is nowhere near a one-trick pony. She *also* happens to have an affinity for nail art and her Instagram alone could supply a lifetime work of inspiration.
The breakout beauty mogul became closely linked to the manicure category in 2022, with
her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. Created by manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, Bieber’s signature look features a neutral polish color topped with a chromatic glaze.
Aside from her trademark almond-shaped, neutral nails, Bieber has a serious affinity for the color green. Easily her color of choice, she frequently goes for neon green, emerald, and more. Throughout the fall and winter months, however, she’s no stranger to darker shades, like
“cherry mocha” or pure black.
Though she’s best known for sparking the glazed donut mani obsession, it’s merely the (French) tip of the iceberg. Ahead, find her best manicure moments of all time.
In April 2024, Bieber attended Coachella weekend 1 with her almond-shaped nails painted in an emerald green color. Perfect for festival season, the lacquer glowed neon in the dark.
Dark Chocolate Crocodile Print
While in Paris in Sept. 2023, Bieber shared an up-close-and-personal snapshot of
her crocodile printed manicure, painted in a shade of dark chocolate brown. Neon Aura French Tips
That same month, Bieber donned a vivid green aura manicure, fit with bright yellow French tips. And unexpected, but gorgeous combo.
Coquette Strawberry Details
Bieber proved her love of fruit nail art motifs in August 2023, trading in her previous micro cherry manicure (more on that later) for
coquette strawberry designs. Colorfully Mismatched Manicure
June 2023 marked what may be Bieber’s boldest manicure moment to date. Her mismatched nails featured a unique design on every single tip.
Glow In The Dark Neon
Bieber revived her love affair with green nail polish in April 2023 with
this Coachella mani. Her long, slime green claws had gold chrome detailing and glowed in the dark. Seriously Sunny
Bieber welcomed the spring 2023 by coloring her lengthy nails colored an eye-catching sunshine yellow. ICYMI: her baby pink winged liner also deserves a moment.
Chromatic Red French Tips
In Dec. 2022, Bieber got into the holiday spirit with her signature chromatic nails. She made the look feel festive, with French tips painted in a cherry red polish.
Chocolate Glazed Donut Mani
Just in time for fall, Bieber traded in her classic “glazed donut” manicure for a chocolate brown version of the viral look.
Subtle Daisy Designs
Bieber went back to the basics, but with a sweet floral twist, adorning her sheer pink nails with white and yellow daisies.
Hello, Electric Blue
Taking a quick (and colorful) break from her go-to polish, Bieber stunned in a vibrant shade of electric blue.
Neon Green Micro French Nails
Long before the birth of her beauty brand Rhode, Bieber rocked neutral nails with thin, neon green-colored
micro French tips.
