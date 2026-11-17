It's easy to talk yourself out of a nail appointment once winter rolls around. After all, gloves and coat pockets aren’t exactly conducive to showing off a fresh manicure. But really, isn’t that all the more reason to have fun with it? Worst-case scenario, nobody sees your nails anyway — and best, you’ve made winter feel a little less boring.

Luckily, this season’s hottest nail designs are anything but. “Winter’s nail trends are taking a more eclectic, fashion-inspired direction,” says New York-based nail artist Kesang Gurung. “Expect playful patterns, unexpected color combinations, and dimensional finishes that feel like an extension of your wardrobe.” (That is, if you’re dopamine dressing.)

For the maximalists, there’s animal prints mixed with bright colors and funky finishes. If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, a tiny sliver of chrome along your cuticle feels like the perfect accessory. And for those in search of a holiday set to flaunt? “The designs will feel a little less traditional” than your usual candy canes and Santa Clauses, says Gurung. Think plaid wrapping paper, starry ornaments, and plum-and-moss cat-eye effects.

Scroll on for all the biggest nail art trends to know about this winter, straight from the pros.

1 Toasted Cinnamon Bun Nails Instagram / @grababeauty Glazed donut nails feel like they've been around forever, but the trend just keeps getting sweeter. Case in point: toasted cinnamon bun manis, which celebrity nail artist and Sally Hansen style director Stephanie Stone describes as “the fun aunt visiting for winter break.” It’s not replacing the original — just bringing a little more sugar and spice for the holiday season. To try it, swap out your usual milky white base for a cinnamon-brown shade, then finish with a creamy, iridescent shimmer. Stone recommends pairing Sally Hansen’s Been There, Dune That with Chic’s In Charge for that freshly frosted look.

2 Print Clashing Instagram / @kesangthenailartist “Animal print is having a big moment in fashion, and I think we’ll see that carry over into nail art this winter,” says Gurung. “But rather than having the same print on every nail, I love the idea of mixing different prints, combining unexpected patterns, and color blocking for a more eclectic look.” Think cheetah spots next to mustard yellow, Dalmatian print against baby blue, or zebra stripes alongside deep burgundy. You can even mix finishes, pairing caramel cat-eye with tortoiseshell. More is more, as any animal print aficionado already knows.

3 Plaid & Pinstripes Instagram / @taniasnailhaus Another way to incorporate your fashion taste into your manicure? Try plaid and pinstripes. “They feel cozy and nostalgic, but can be made more modern by mixing different patterns and colors,” says Gurung. Stone recommends pulling shades “right from your closet,” adding that the design looks especially pretty on “slightly elongated almond shapes.” Or, for a slightly more festive take, you can even borrow inspiration from your favorite holiday wrapping paper.

4 Chrome Cuffs Instagram / @shoreditchnails With all the holiday parties on the books, winter is the perfect time to wear something sparkly on your fingertips — but a little can go a long way. Paired with a sheer base, a chrome micro French tip still feels very “clean girl” aesthetic, just accessorized. “It’s the perfect way to incorporate a sliver of metallic without making it the main event,” says Stone. For a more unexpected way to wear the design, try it as a reverse French, just like this manicure here.

5 Glitter Galore Instagram / @heapsgoodnails Or, forget subtlety. “I’m seeing a shift to both [glitter and chrome polish] — not just one or the other — with even more decor on top, like rhinestones or gems,” says Stone. “Winter is going to be all about opulence.” Gurung agrees, adding that sequins are a particularly fun way to add dimension and texture to your winter manicure. Whether you pair cat-eye and chrome with rhinestones or glitter polish with sequins, it’s always better to be overdressed.

6 Frosty Tips Instagram / @nailssbyshirel Looking for a manicure that’s more winter wonderland, less holiday-coded? “Think cool-toned colors and chrome,” says Nail Thoughts founder Katie Masters. Her favorite way to wear the combo is as a frosty ombré: pale blue or white tips with a layer of icy chrome on top. And voila: you’ve got a manicure design to take you through February — snowflake nail art optional.

7 Halo Nails Instagram / @amaquashie Burgundy nails are a quintessential winter shade for a reason. But if you're getting a little bored of wearing the same nail color (same), take a cue from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 runway, where models wore deep red nails outlined with gold halos. According to Marisa Carmichael, celebrity nail artist and ORLY ambassador, it's exactly the kind of detail that will be popping up more this winter. “I think metallic accents will be very small and delicate, more like jewelry for the nails,” she tells Bustle. Of course, you don't have to be a red nail person to get in on the look either — try it with whatever shade you usually reach for. Basically, it’s a fun way to switch up your usual mani without feeling like you’re too far out of your comfort zone.

8 Color Blocking Instagram / @_citre Winter wardrobes tend to be 50 shades of gray, but your nails don't have to follow suit. In fact, “unexpected color combinations will be a big part of winter nails,” says Gurung, adding that they make seasonal manis feel “more playful and less predictable.” Some ideas? Pear green with navy blue, butter yellow with burgundy, lavender with burnt orange — or for a more neutral take, amber with ivory. Play around with different finishes, like a cat-eye polish alongside something more opaque, to make the color contrast pop even more.

9 Celestial Sets Instagram / @nailsbymh “I think everyone is leaning toward more subtle, less overt holiday designs,” says Carmichael. Her pick? Jewel-toned cat-eye nails with gold stars, plus some fine glitter to lean into the whole “night sky” theme. “I’ve been seeing a ton of stars and speckles popping up lately. They really give a winter vibe to me,” Masters adds. “They remind me of ornaments.”