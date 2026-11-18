Getting a zit isn’t quite the beauty emergency it used to be. You no longer need to pull out your most full-coverage concealer, hoping (praying) it’ll hide that pesky spot. Just slap a little jelly bean, star, or Hello Kitty-shaped sticker on top. In fact, pimple patches have gotten so cute that it almost feels like a waste to wear them when nobody else is around to see them. Now, under-eye patches are getting the accessory treatment.

Sure, under-eye patches come in pretty much every color imaginable, sometimes with a little glitter thrown in. You can find printed designs, too, from logos to leopard spots. But for all the ways they've gotten dressed up over the years, they've mostly stuck to the same basic crescent shape — until now.

Crescents are out and animals are in. Case in point: Last month, Zara Larsson posted a TikTok wearing dolphin-shaped eye patches from the K-beauty brand Depthi. Another adorable option making the rounds online? Dachshund eye patches, complete with little legs and floppy ears. There are also bats, bears, even sardines, if those are more your speed.

Not an animal person? Try leaf-shaped patches, angel wings straight off the Victoria’s Secret runway, or flirty pink bows. Some of these designs even have a practical upside: They extend farther around the outer corners of your eyes, providing extra coverage where crow’s feet tend to form. (Because, lest we forget, these are still skin care products.) As for others, the funky shapes simply add a little extra whimsy to your routine — and no complaints there. Really, that might be the whole point. It’s giving sticker book, but make it skin care.

Simply put, there's more incentive to wear cute under-eye patches today than there was 10 years ago — and it's not necessarily because anyone expects a pair of dolphins to work miracles for their dark circles. But let’s be honest: When was the last time you put on under-eye patches without at least considering taking a selfie? Sure, a standard pair of gel crescents might get the job done, but a tiny dachshund sitting beneath each eye? That's content.

Call it the Hailey Bieber effect, but if they’re going to end up making an appearance on your Instagram Story anyway, you might as well make the most of the photo op.