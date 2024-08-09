Over the past week, Blake Lively has stepped out time and time again in flowery ’fits — with floral nails and hair to match — in celebration of her newest film, It Ends With Us.

True to her signature look, the actor and serial entrepreneur has kept her makeup on the minimal side, with pops of pink on her lips that feel youthful and fresh. Luckily for beauty lovers, her makeup artist has *just* revealed the exact lip combination she’s been rocking.

In the words of a wise (and endearingly chaotic) Serena van der Woodsen, “Lipstick lasts longer, but gloss is more fun.” Though for Lively herself, her current lip combo begs the question: Why not use both?

Blake Lively’s Pink-Nude Lip Combo

On Aug. 3, Lively stepped out in the rain-soaked New York City streets looking like a vibrant ray of sunshine. To offset her sparkling floral mini dress, the star’s lengthy blonde hair was tied up in a high ponytail and her glam — courtesy of makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard — was radiant and glowing.

Offers Woulard, who works with other NYC it-girls like Sarah Jessica Parker, added sultry bronze tones to Lively’s eyes with the PAT McGRATH LABS Venusian Sunrise Luxe Eyeshadow Palette ($62) and a sun-drenched glow to her complexion with the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer in Medium ($58).

Getty Images/Gotham / Contributor

As for the star’s pout, Offers Woulard created the ultimate pink-nude lip combo with a trio of cult-favorite makeup essentials that included a rosewood lip liner, pink lipstick, and an iridescent gloss for some shine.

For Lively’s base, the makeup artist first added depth and dimension using the MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner in Wherever Walnut ($24). Her lips were then coated in the MERIT Signature Lip Lightweight Satin Lipstick in Millennial ($26), a rosy pink. And, in total Serena fashion, the finishing touch was a bit of sheen by way of the PAT McGRATH LABS LUST: Lip Gloss in Love Potion ($29).

ICYMI: She’s Now A Beauty Founder

The It Ends With Us star has largely kept to one signature look for her beauty M.O. — one that features a natural, sun-kissed glow and flowy lengths in a Millennial middle part. And, as of this month, she’s further cemented her status as a multi-hyphenate with the release of her hair care brand, Blake Brown, which honors her father’s last name.

The line’s first collection features a shampoo-to-mask routine that entirely skips the need for conditioner, and each product delights the senses with enticing scent notes like vanilla, amber, and sandalwood.

It is currently available at Target — and getting a whole lot of buzz amongst beauty aficionados.