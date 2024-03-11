Calling It Now: Green Chrome Nails Will Define Spring 2024

Suddenly, spring is just around the corner, and with it, the season’s buzziest nail art trends are offering a major refresh for the manicure lovers of the world.

Next to popular polish hues like electric cobalt blue, iridescent lavender, timelessly “old money” neutrals, and the more unexpected mid-tone stone gray, shades of green are set to own the warm months ahead. And it happens to work particularly well with the reigning chrome nail trend, which isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Green Chrome Nails For Spring 2024

The winter months were defined by chrome nails in shades of black, fiery red, Barbiecore pink, and frosted baby blue. For spring 2024, however, green chrome nails are primed to have their moment. Think airy sage hues, eye-catching neon greens, and more dramatic emerald pigments with a mirror-like metallic finish.

The color green, of course, is closely linked to the spring season, as it represents rebirth and evokes the fresh essence of plants, grass, and flowers growing once more. So it’s *not* just a manicure move for St. Patrick’s Day.

To take your green chrome mani into more maximalist territory, you can pair it with other trending details, like twinkling stars and Y2K-inspired rhinestones, for example.

The color also looks extra bold when you couple it with 3D textures, and it adds a unique flair to French tips in place of a classic white polish.

The manicure color has celebrity approval, too. Most recently, Cynthia Erivo rocked emerald green metallic French tips at the 2024 Oscars. Not long before that, Taylor Swift was spotted in a set of short chrome nails in alternating green and red colors.

Paint On Frosty Green Nail Polish

You could paint on a few coats of green metallic nail polish to rock the look without stepping foot in a salon.

The ILNP Boutique Nail Polish in Reminisce ($12.50) is a vibrant green chrome polish that reflects both teal and blue, while the Nailberry L’Oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Glamazon ($21) is a cool-toned eucalyptus with a metallic finish.

Try Gorgeous Green Press-Ons

When in doubt, press-on nails are the fastest way to tap some of the biggest mani trends.

The OPI xPRESS/On Nails in Taurus-t me ($15.99) are a soft sage color fit for spring, while the Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Wicked ($20) is a deeper emerald shade for those who prefer a darker manicure.