The days are longer — and whole lot hotter — which means summer 2024 is officially in full swing.

Rainbows are often a major theme throughout the month of June — thanks, of course, to Pride — but Heidi Klum is carrying on the playful vibes and entering sweet July with what might just be her brightest, most colorful mani/pedi moment yet. She’s got a full-blown party on her fingers and toes, and making a major case for mixing and matching brights for the warm weather months ahead.

Heidi Klum’s Pretty Rainbow Pedicure

On July 8, Tom Bachik — a celebrity manicurist who frequently works with the likes of Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lopez — shared a snap of his polished work on Heidi Klum to the ’gram.

On her feet, Bachik painted each of her ten toes with a different shade, creating a joy-inducing rainbow of true red, fiery orange, cotton-candy pink, sky blue, mint green, neon yellow, soft violet, and more. To finish off the vibrant pedicure, Bachik topped things off with a coat of high-shine clear polish.

The final result is a statement-making set — inspired by the buzzy Skittle nails trend — that feels perfect (and fun!) for sandal season.

Matching her fingers and toes, Klum opted for crisp French tip nails that tapped the same rainbow color palette as her toes.

Colorful Skittle Nail Obsession

ICYMI: Skittle nails are a playful way of describing polished looks that feature a unique color on each individual finger or toe. And while Klum is the latest A-lister to try her foot hand at the trend, she isn’t the only celeb who’s opted for a mani in full color.

For one, Selena Gomez rocked a rainbow manicure a few years back, opting for shades like lime green, mid-tone blue, and soft purple. Harry Styles, too, is a known fan of adorning his nails in an unexpected array of colors, rocking a similar rainbow vibe when he hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2019.

This summer, don’t limit yourself to a single shade — take a cue from Klum and put the whole rainbow at your finger (and toe) tips.