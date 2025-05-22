Cara Delevingne’s sharp features, ash blonde hair, and, most distinctively, striking dark, full eyebrows make her stand out. When she switches up her look, the supermodel stops the show. No wonder her hair transformation and dramatic glam at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival turned heads.

As one of the patron saints of indie sleaze in the 2010s, Delevingne is known for her edgy approach to style and beauty. So in an era of pared-back beauty and “old money” aesthetics, her new look was a breath of fresh air.

Trust daring Delevingne to disrupt the parade of darling dresses and delicate makeup. Her Cannes appearance is a reminder that she’ll play by the rules (her bright red dress was firmly within the event’s dress code), but she’ll make them her own.

Cara Delevingne’s Gothic Hair

On May 21, Delevingne stunned on the red carpet in Cannes with a dramatically dark hair color, a shag cut, and blunt bangs — a look that combined a number of this season’s trends. Doing too much can run the risk of appearing like a microtrend final boss, but the street style star is no stranger to making looks her own.

While the trendy shag has been spotted on celebs like Suki Waterhouse, most tend to sport a wispy, airy variation. But Delevingne rocked the look with a wet, slicked-back style that looked like it had just been dipped in an inkwell.

Getty Images/Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor

Bangs are always a risk (sorry, EmRata), and debuting them at Cannes is especially brave. However, the model-slash-actor proved that choppy microbangs are equally bold and red carpet-worthy.

Her effortlessly gothic transformation is fitting of the rise in messy, undone beauty trends. But the raven rockstar-style hair makes her look a gothic dream.

Dark Hair, Dark Glam

Cannes reeks of old money — it’s where Sofia Richie had her viral wedding, after all. So no wonder natural-leaning glam was everywhere this season. Think: timeless taupes and pretty pinks. But Delevingne was determined to make a splash. And her bold glam did just that.

Her dark rimmed eyeliner matched her jet black hair, emphasizing her signature dark eyebrows to create a sultry, striking look. The thick, kohl-like eyeliner added extra edge.

Getty Images/Karwai Tang / Contributor

But rather than going with a full dark smoky eye, her eyelids were brushed with plum pigment (another trendy shade). The contrast added a whimsical touch to her dark glam, which played with the brightness of her red dress to create a look that was the epitome of whimsigoth — an aesthetic that combines gothic edge with delicate details.