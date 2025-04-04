If you’re feeling a little off and like everything in your life has descended into chaos, you’re not alone. The world is in the middle of two retrogrades after a bout of experiencing powerful back-to-back celestial events. Check in on your astrology bestie.

The celestial commotion might inspire you to change your look — especially since Venus, which rules all things beauty, is currently in retrograde. If you’re looking for a moody yet magical style to match the unpredictable energy in the air, the “whimsigoth” aesthetic might be for you.

Whimsigoth, a term coined by architectural designer Evan Collins, is a vintage-inspired vibe that blends gothic mystery and whimsical fantasy into a style infused with moody, dark elements and playful, ethereal touches. Think Stevie Nicks, Lisa Bonet, and Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic.

Currently, this trend is making its way to the world of manicures — as evidenced by the recent influx of TikTok videos showcasing whimsigoth nail designs.

As “undone” hair and makeup trends take over, whimsigoth nails are the perfect way to embrace the return of moody beauty. They pair well with a tarot card reading or scrolling AstrologyTok. With their dark color palette, textured accents, and, of course, astrological and crystal-inspired details, a whimsigoth mani allows you to embrace the angsty yet romantic vibe of Venus retrograde.

Channel your inner Phoebe from Friends as you scroll on for inspo, then book that nail appointment ASAP.

1 Metallic Outlines Instagram/@blackbox_nailcraft Nails featuring 3D metallic accents are one of the hallmarks of whimsigoth manicures. The liquidy metal details of these silver outlines make for a stunning minimalist set — perfect for dipping your toes into the aesthetic.

2 Crystal-Inspired Amber Instagram/@vixen.nailsss Embrace the rich tones and textures of your favorite gemstones — such as your birthstone, perhaps, or rose quartz to pay homage to romantic Venus. Vanessa Hudgens’ recent tiger’s eye nails are a perfect example.

3 Aura Nails Instagram/@glossytipped Get an aura reading and put it on your nails. Use gradients and a dark and light color combo to turn your nails into glowing orbs.

4 Gothic Decals Instagram/@blackbox_nailcraft From stars and hearts to crosses and skulls, gothic-style nail stickers serve as an easy way to take your simple mani from basic to whimsigoth.

5 Gold Accents Instagram/@vixen.nailsss Add golden metallic details, charms, and jewels to your mani for an instant opulent upgrade. These add-ons look gorgeous on top of a raven-colored nail polish.

6 Metallic Chrome Tips Instagram/@vixen.nailsss Metallic French tips give a classic nail design a gothic upgrade. Add a chrome finish for some multidimensional whimsy.

7 Dark Blooming Rose Instagram/@glossytipped Dark red roses are so goth. Recreate this dark romantic look with blooming gel and colors like burgundy and leather.

8 Velvet Nails Instagram/@melanated.mani Whimsigoth fashion calls for a lot of velvet. Give your nails the same effect with velvet polish. This dark, multicolored chrome magnetic mani is a masterclass in the trending aesthetic.

9 3D Liquid Chrome Instagram/@melanieandnails Fall into a pool of chrome with squiggles and spirals in 3D textures. Add an aqua cat eye in the middle of each nail for an edgy, liquid-like look.

10 Dagger Nails Instagram/@nailsbypadena This set is so Chappell Roan-coded. Adding a metal dagger design to clear nails immediately gives you the perfect gothic jeweled vibe.

11 Pierced Tips Instagram/@nail_garden_by_nene Take nail jewelry to the next level with piercings, from septum-style stones to actual rings in your nails. Add an extra bit of whimsy with 3D chrome details.

12 Galaxy Nails Instagram/@melanated.mani Galaxy-inspired nails are the perfect ode to the celestial vibes of this aesthetic. Combine metallic shades with dark hues for something that’s both glittery and gothic.

13 Metallic Mix ‘N Match Instagram/@vixen.nailsss Combine moody nail designs — like chrome and aura art — with celestial shapes like stars and Milky Way-inspired spirals for a fun, maximalist set.