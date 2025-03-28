EmRata Accidentally Got A Haircut With Bangs On The Back Of Her Head

EmRata doesn’t have the most relatable life. She’s a supermodel, best-selling and critically-acclaimed author, and New York City It-girl. As a verifiable trendsetter, Emily Ratajkowski can pull off pretty much anything — from the once “cheugy” neon bikini to the new ballet sneakers trend. However, her recent TikTok crash out proved her more relatable than ever. The source of her anxiety: her new haircut.

Emily Ratajkowski’s New Hair

On Wednesday, March 26, the My Body author posted two TikToks about her new look. The first was a storytime format that came with no caption, but a video is worth a thousand words. Once she revealed the style, it was easy to see why the Inamorata brand founder was rendered speechless.

“I have the worst haircut of my life,” she said, revealing her choppy new cut. “You thought I was going to be funny? Like, I have bangs on the back of my head.” And she wasn’t lying — the video showed EmRata pulling the blunt bang-like pieces into to view from her forehead all the way to the crown of her head.

TikTok/@emrata

A combination of the controversial jellyfish hairstyle and the cool-girl shag, Ratajkowski said her hairstylist — who she dubbed “the very nice man who did this to me” — was going “British shaggy.” But the result? The model compared herself to a member of The Dare or Karen O.

“I can hide it,” she said, seemingly placating herself, “but the wind hits and …” If anyone can pull off an accidental ‘70s revival, it’s her.

However, nothing can talk you down after a bad haircut. Especially when it doesn’t feel like you — which seemed to be Ratajkowski’s primary concern. “The main thing is it’s not me,” she said.

Her Joke About The Chop

Just hours later, she posted a follow-up video, seemingly at a place to joke about the new haircut. In the first clip, her hair was pin-straight and freshly styled at the salon. However, in the second one, she debuted a washed version of the hair, which seemed to have dried in her natural wave, transforming the vibe of the look.

Lip-syncing to the iconic “Claire, it’s French,” scene from Fleabag, she put her sense of humor to good use.

“the way i might actually lose my job,” she wrote.

Julia Fox & Tinx Weighed In

Celebs chimed in to support her in this time of crisis. “No cuz I’m so mad for u rn,” Julia Fox commented. Meanwhile, Tinx wrote, “Curls helped.”

“It’s growing on me I think,” commented Dylan Mulvaney, to which Ratajkowski replied, “lol i wish i could say the same 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️”

The responses from regular folks ranged from supportive to teasing. One user said, “Wait curled is ok. We can work with curled,” while another joked, “Ok my bf can follow you now.”

One spiritually-minded person got to the bottom of the problem, writing, “Queen we aren’t supposed to get haircuts during Venus retrograde.”

Suddenly it all made sense to EmRata, who replied: “i believe in astrology now.”

She’ll probably be papped in a stunning new candid any day now, reminding us that as a supermodel, she can pull anything off — even an accidentally avant-garde haircut. But in this moment, she’s just like us.