The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy craze is back. Thanks to Ryan Murphy’s series Love Story revisiting America’s closest thing to a royal couple, TikTok is deep in CBK-core mode: capsule wardrobes, chunky tortoise headbands, and girl-next-door makeup straight out of the ’90s playbook.

A former Calvin Klein executive turned tabloid target, Bessette Kennedy perfected a look that was equal parts polished and minimal. Every element was pared back, from her tightly-curated palette of black, camel, and ivory — often in the form of Prada or Yohji Yamamoto — to her tossed-back hair and glam that rarely went beyond a clean base and statement red lip.

Even though she was reluctant to be in the spotlight, the publicist understood image-making better than most — which is partially why she’s so intriguing. Murphy’s show nods to that tension from the first scene, which finds her spiraling in a nail salon while choosing between red or nude polish ahead of a weekend with her in-laws. (Spoiler: she goes with the nude.)

After controversy surrounding the show’s costume and glam choices — including criticism from her former hairstylist, who told Vogue the color is “totally wrong” — it’s the perfect time to revisit the original source material. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of CBK’s beauty looks that prove she was more than just an impeccable dresser.

1 Cranberry Lipstick Getty / New York Daily News Archive / Contributor Sometimes all a girl needs is a pop of red. For the ultimate swipe-and-go shade, take a cue from CBK’s alleged favorite, Face Stockholm’s Cranberry Veil — a brick red lipstick with a semi-sheer finish that leaves behind the chicest wine-stained effect.

2 Ballerina Bun & Headband Getty / Lawrence Schwartzwald / Contributor This list wouldn’t be complete with CBK’s unofficial uniform: a low, tight bun pulled back with a chunky headband. West Village girls might already know that CO Bigelow’s hair accessories were rumored to be her favorite.

3 Bone White Eyeshadow Instagram / @caroleradziwill Sans eyeliner, Bessette Kennedy was said to wear Bobbi Brown’s Bone eyeshadow across her lids to open up the eyes. While the original formula is no longer available, the brand offers the same neutral ivory shade in a stick version.

4 Ghost Lashes Getty / Evan Agostini / Contributor “She always did her own makeup — I never remember having her hair or her makeup done for events,” writes RoseMarie Terenzio, JFK Jr.’s former assistant, in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography. When she did reach for mascara, it was barely there — just a quick swipe for soft definition. Decades later, that ghost-light approach is coincidentally back en vogue.

5 Skinny Brows Getty / New York Daily News Archive / Contributor CBK wasn’t known for following trends, but one ’90s look that she did adopt? Over-plucked arches. Thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Gabriette, the skinny brow is once again in circulation — though Bessette Kennedy kept hers slightly fuller at the inner corners, with a browlick that tapered into ultra-thin tails.

6 Side Parts (Or Center!) Getty / Jeff Kravitz / Contributor She didn’t commit to just one part. CBK switched between center for casual days and side-swept for polish and structure. In the midst of today’s debate, trying out both feels like the right answer.

7 Satin Skin Getty / Joe Vericker / Contributor Her signature ’90s skin finish: matte but luminous. In her memoir What Remains, CBK’s best friend and former Housewife Carole Radziwill writes, “She combs her hair up in a bun, clips it into place, and applies MAC Studio Fix powder on her face.” Though the foundation has since been reformulated, it’s still the best way to achieve that skin-like, satin finish — matte but without looking cakey or flat.