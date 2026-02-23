Beauty
How To Recreate Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's Signature ’90s Beauty Look
From her butter blonde hair to her cranberry lipstick.
The Carolyn Bessette Kennedy craze is back. Thanks to Ryan Murphy’s series Love Story revisiting America’s closest thing to a royal couple, TikTok is deep in CBK-core mode: capsule wardrobes, chunky tortoise headbands, and girl-next-door makeup straight out of the ’90s playbook.
A former Calvin Klein executive turned tabloid target, Bessette Kennedy perfected a look that was equal parts polished and minimal. Every element was pared back, from her tightly-curated palette of black, camel, and ivory — often in the form of Prada or Yohji Yamamoto — to her tossed-back hair and glam that rarely went beyond a clean base and statement red lip.
Even though she was reluctant to be in the spotlight, the publicist understood image-making better than most — which is partially why she’s so intriguing. Murphy’s show nods to that tension from the first scene, which finds her spiraling in a nail salon while choosing between red or nude polish ahead of a weekend with her in-laws. (Spoiler: she goes with the nude.)
After controversy surrounding the show’s costume and glam choices — including criticism from her former hairstylist, who told Vogue the color is “totally wrong” — it’s the perfect time to revisit the original source material. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of CBK’s beauty looks that prove she was more than just an impeccable dresser.
1Cranberry Lipstick
Sometimes all a girl needs is a pop of red. For the ultimate swipe-and-go shade, take a cue from CBK’s alleged favorite, Face Stockholm’s Cranberry Veil — a brick red lipstick with a semi-sheer finish that leaves behind the chicest wine-stained effect.
2Ballerina Bun & Headband
This list wouldn’t be complete with CBK’s unofficial uniform: a low, tight bun pulled back with a chunky headband. West Village girls might already know that CO Bigelow’s hair accessories were rumored to be her favorite.
3Bone White Eyeshadow
Sans eyeliner, Bessette Kennedy was said to wear Bobbi Brown’s Bone eyeshadow across her lids to open up the eyes. While the original formula is no longer available, the brand offers the same neutral ivory shade in a stick version.
4Ghost Lashes
“She always did her own makeup — I never remember having her hair or her makeup done for events,” writes RoseMarie Terenzio, JFK Jr.’s former assistant, in JFK Jr.: An Intimate Oral Biography. When she did reach for mascara, it was barely there — just a quick swipe for soft definition. Decades later, that ghost-light approach is coincidentally back en vogue.
5Skinny Brows
CBK wasn’t known for following trends, but one ’90s look that she did adopt? Over-plucked arches. Thanks to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Gabriette, the skinny brow is once again in circulation — though Bessette Kennedy kept hers slightly fuller at the inner corners, with a browlick that tapered into ultra-thin tails.
6Side Parts (Or Center!)
She didn’t commit to just one part. CBK switched between center for casual days and side-swept for polish and structure. In the midst of today’s debate, trying out both feels like the right answer.
7Satin Skin
Her signature ’90s skin finish: matte but luminous. In her memoir What Remains, CBK’s best friend and former Housewife Carole Radziwill writes, “She combs her hair up in a bun, clips it into place, and applies MAC Studio Fix powder on her face.” Though the foundation has since been reformulated, it’s still the best way to achieve that skin-like, satin finish — matte but without looking cakey or flat.
8Butter Blonde Hair
Arguably the hardest part of her look to recreate? Her signature Bessette blonde. Brad Johns, CBK’s hairstylist in the ’90s, described it as a toffee brown with butter blonde “highlight chunks,” including three foils around the front of her face and two underneath for when she wore her hair up. Johns’ “chunking” technique is what gave her that “child-of-the-beach color” — think Margot Robbie’s current boy blonde, just with bigger sections.