If 2024 was the year of the bob, 2025 was undeniably the year of the pixie. Actually, the bob dominated Hollywood for several years in a row — throwback to when Hailey Bieber first got the chop in 2023, sparking a wave of near-identical ‘dos — making this quite a disruptive change.

Save for a buzz cut, the pixie is about as short as it gets. This is what gives it its rebellious edge. It sits in stark contrast to the long, cascading lengths women — especially those in the spotlight — have traditionally been expected to maintain. But this defiant energy is nothing new. In fact, in the 1950s, stars like Audrey Hepburn rejected that convention with a cropped, pixie-style cut that felt daring for its time.

Despite being so famously bold, however, the pixie happens to be super versatile. It can be worn shaggy with lots of layers, voluminous with curls, or blunt and straight — and this year, countless celebs embraced every variation. From Kim Kardashian to Keke Palmer, these are the stars who made the pixie *the* haircut of 2025. Scroll on for proof.

1 Keke Palmer Instagram/@keke Ahead of her birthday in August, Palmer opted for a dramatic change by way of a fiery red pixie — an ultra-short variation with tapered sides that served major ’90s vibes.

2 Emma Stone Getty Images/Amanda Edwards / Contributor Emma Stone shaved her head for her role in Bugonia, and her hair has since grown into a stunning pixie. Her hairstylist, Mara Roszak, has shaped it into its chic, “whimsy” style, complete with airy, effortless layers.

3 Zoë Kravitz Getty Images/ Frazer Harrison / Staff Though Zoë Kravitz has had a pixie before, she returned to the edgy cut just ahead of the new year — this time opting for a longer variation (you can classify it as a bixie) with micro bangs.

4 Emma Chamberlain Instagram/@fabulousfrank Style star Emma Chamberlain flirted with the cut in 2024 before fully embracing a cropped platinum pixie in 2025. She amped up the edge by styling the chop with Y2K-era spikes.

5 Teyana Taylor Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain / Staff Teyana Taylor has ruled the pixie realm for a while, but this doesn’t disqualify her from making this list. In 2025, the All’s Fair star continued to rock the style, often with chic finger curls and micro fringe.

6 Kim Kardashian Instagram/@evaniefrausto Sure, she may have only sported a faux pixie at Paris Fashion Week and for a Re-Edition Mag cover, but Kardashian absolutely slayed the short haircut — and made a compelling case for going permanent.

7 FKA Twigs Instagram/@fkatwigs FKA Twigs has never shied away from a daring hairstyle — from mohawks and shaved heads to intricate, sculptural braids. In 2025, she added a pixie cut to the list.

8 Carrie Coon Getty Image/Gilbert Flores / Contributor At the 2025 Emmys, White Lotus actor Carrie Coon debuted a close cropped, platinum blonde pixie — giving her co-star Leslie Bibb’s famous “c*nty little bob” a run for its money.

9 Brie Larson Instagram/@brielarson Captain Marvel star Brie Larson shocked fans with her pixie transformation over the summer. Jacob Schwartz, Schwarzkopf Professional U.S. hair color trend ambassador and celebrity colorist, added a ’60s flair with her “Twiggy blonde” look.