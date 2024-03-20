From
sultry cherry perfumes to dark “cherry cola” hair colors, it’s clear that juicy cherry motifs and deep red hues have owned the trends over the last few months. However, come spring 2024, those themes are taking a much softer turn.
Enter: cherry blossom perfumes, which of course, take cues from
the vibrant, pastel pink trees that bloom throughout March and April.
Unlike the decadently succulent aroma of scarlet cherries, pale pink cherry blossoms are, first and foremost, a truly floral scent. More subtle and sheer than
a full-bodied rose perfume, they are known to have an almost lilac-like quality, made even more unique by their sugary sweetness (often compared to the smell of vanilla or almonds).
When found in perfumes — like the ever-popular
Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne or even the nostalgic Japanese Cherry Blossom Mist à la Bath & Body Works — the result is classically fresh and feminine.
In need of a fragrance refresh ahead of the springtime months? Below, find 12 cherry blossom-filled perfumes that will instantly transport your senses to a garden of pink-hued trees in full bloom.
1 The Romantic Pick Sakura Cherry Blossom instantly whisks you away to an endless row of cherry blossom trees, with the added aromas of exotic bergamot and romantic rosewood that last on your skin. 2 The Sensually Earthy Floral Dream Dusk is an elegantly modern cherry blossom aroma that has unique earthiness and complexity with its blackcurrant and geranium notes. 3 The Nature-Inspired Scent
Inspired by those sunny days spent gazing at a springtime sky,
I See The Clouds Go By smells of bright bergamot, juicy blackcurrant, petal-soft cherry blossom flowers, and creamy white musk. 4 The Sweet & Juicy Fave
To evoke evenings spent dancing in Havana, Cuba,
DARE Cherry Stiletto’s blend smells of Cuban cherries, sweet lychee, a bouquet of pink florals, and worn leather. 5 The Love-Struck Boozy Floral
Spritz yourself with the romantic
Blossom Love perfume, which smells of cherry blossom nectar, rose liquor, vanilla, and sandalwood. 6 The Majorly Mood-Boosting Buy
A floral perfume that instantly lifts your mood,
Cherry Blossom by Floris London is brimming with the essences of orange, pink peppercorn, peony, cherry, and sandalwood. 7 The Splurge-Worthy Perfume
Nothing quite screams “luxury” like a bottle of Dior perfume — and
Sakura is no different. Its delicate cherry blossom aroma delivers an endless spring in every spritz. 8 The Nostalgic Early 2000s Mist
Especially for those millennials who were obsessed with scouring the aisles of Bath & Body Works, know that the beloved
Japanese Cherry Blossom is still very much around (and as deliciously floral as you remember). 9 The Luxe Floral Bouquet
Inspired by the few precious weeks when cherry blossoms bloom in Kyoto, Japan,
Aqua Allegoria Flora Cherrysia is defined by its bouquet of heady florals paired with juicy mandarin. 10 The Layer-Friendly Floral Cherry Blossom smells exactly as it sounds, acting as the perfect, one-note layering essential that can effortlessly intensify any floral fragrance it’s paired with. 11 The Breezy Floral-Fruity Spritz
Akin to smelling cherry blossom trees on a windy, sun-kissed day,
Cherry Blossom is enhanced with juicy cherries and warm amber musk. 12 The Refreshing Blossom Blend Sakura Blossom awakens your senses, as its spring-inspired aromas of sweet almond, sheer sakura blossoms, and light musks offer the perfect daily refresh.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.
Subscribe to our newsletter >