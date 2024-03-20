From sultry cherry perfumes to dark “cherry cola” hair colors, it’s clear that juicy cherry motifs and deep red hues have owned the trends over the last few months. However, come spring 2024, those themes are taking a much softer turn.

Enter: cherry blossom perfumes, which of course, take cues from the vibrant, pastel pink trees that bloom throughout March and April.

Unlike the decadently succulent aroma of scarlet cherries, pale pink cherry blossoms are, first and foremost, a truly floral scent. More subtle and sheer than a full-bodied rose perfume, they are known to have an almost lilac-like quality, made even more unique by their sugary sweetness (often compared to the smell of vanilla or almonds).

When found in perfumes — like the ever-popular Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne or even the nostalgic Japanese Cherry Blossom Mist à la Bath & Body Works — the result is classically fresh and feminine.

In need of a fragrance refresh ahead of the springtime months? Below, find 12 cherry blossom-filled perfumes that will instantly transport your senses to a garden of pink-hued trees in full bloom.

1 The Romantic Pick Jo Malone London Sakura Cherry Blossom Cologne Sephora $158 See On Sephora Sakura Cherry Blossom instantly whisks you away to an endless row of cherry blossom trees, with the added aromas of exotic bergamot and romantic rosewood that last on your skin.

2 The Sensually Earthy Floral Estée Lauder Dream Dusk Eau de Parfum Macy's $200 See On Macy's Dream Dusk is an elegantly modern cherry blossom aroma that has unique earthiness and complexity with its blackcurrant and geranium notes.

3 The Nature-Inspired Scent I See The Clouds Go By Eau de Parfum Floraïku $0 See On Floraïku Inspired by those sunny days spent gazing at a springtime sky, I See The Clouds Go By smells of bright bergamot, juicy blackcurrant, petal-soft cherry blossom flowers, and creamy white musk.

4 The Sweet & Juicy Fave Brown Girl Jane DARE Cherry Stiletto Eau De Parfum Brown Girl Jane $102 See On Brown Girl Jane To evoke evenings spent dancing in Havana, Cuba, DARE Cherry Stiletto’s blend smells of Cuban cherries, sweet lychee, a bouquet of pink florals, and worn leather.

5 The Love-Struck Boozy Floral Amouage Blossom Love Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $380 See On Nordstrom Spritz yourself with the romantic Blossom Love perfume, which smells of cherry blossom nectar, rose liquor, vanilla, and sandalwood.

6 The Majorly Mood-Boosting Buy Cherry Blossom Eau de Parfum Floris London $240 See On Floris London A floral perfume that instantly lifts your mood, Cherry Blossom by Floris London is brimming with the essences of orange, pink peppercorn, peony, cherry, and sandalwood.

7 The Splurge-Worthy Perfume Sakura Eau de Parfum Dior $450 See On Dior Nothing quite screams “luxury” like a bottle of Dior perfume — and Sakura is no different. Its delicate cherry blossom aroma delivers an endless spring in every spritz.

8 The Nostalgic Early 2000s Mist Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist Bath & Body Works $16.95 See On Bath & Body Works Especially for those millennials who were obsessed with scouring the aisles of Bath & Body Works, know that the beloved Japanese Cherry Blossom is still very much around (and as deliciously floral as you remember).

9 The Luxe Floral Bouquet Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Flora Cherrysia Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette Neiman Marcus $160 See On Neiman Marcus Inspired by the few precious weeks when cherry blossoms bloom in Kyoto, Japan, Aqua Allegoria Flora Cherrysia is defined by its bouquet of heady florals paired with juicy mandarin.

10 The Layer-Friendly Floral Cherry Blossom Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $35.70 See On Demeter Fragrance Library Cherry Blossom smells exactly as it sounds, acting as the perfect, one-note layering essential that can effortlessly intensify any floral fragrance it’s paired with.

11 The Breezy Floral-Fruity Spritz Cherry Blossom Eau de Toilette L'Occitane $80 See On L'Occitane Akin to smelling cherry blossom trees on a windy, sun-kissed day, Cherry Blossom is enhanced with juicy cherries and warm amber musk.

12 The Refreshing Blossom Blend Elizabeth Arden Sakura Blossom Eau de Toilette Ulta $39.50 See On Ulta Sakura Blossom awakens your senses, as its spring-inspired aromas of sweet almond, sheer sakura blossoms, and light musks offer the perfect daily refresh.