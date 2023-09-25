Sweet and playful cherry motifs no doubt defined the summer of 2023, with both Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Barker opting for adorable micro cherry nails. Though as the weather has been cooling off and summertime has officially come to a close, the fashion-forward fall season has no doubt brought with it a whole lot of spice — and cherries, too, are in for a seasonal rebrand.

In light of the “cherry coke” hair hues and “cherry cola lip” trends that have already begun creeping in — both of which are a bit more dark and seductive by nature — it’s clear that those decadently deep and oh so sultry vibes are very much in.

“Cherries go back to ancient civilization in Egypt,” Barb Stegemann, founder of The 7 Virtues, tells Bustle. “Cherries were thought to be an enhancer for fertility and beauty.”

In the olfactive sense, too, the juicy red fruit is associated with a feminine sensuality and Stegemann says that it brings balanced harmony between warm gourmand notes and florals (like smooth sandalwood, creamy vanilla, or romantic rose, to name just a few). What’s more, the sumptuous ingredient can be expressed in both sweet and bitter ways, depending on the overall formulation of the fragrance.

Below, find 16 cherry-filled fragrances — from Tom Ford’s luxurious Lost Cherry perfume to the newest drop from The 7 Virtues — to take you through fall 2023 and beyond.

The 7 Virtues Cherry Ambition Eau De Parfum Sephora $88 See On Sephora Stegemann enlisted the help of Sephora’s beauty advisors (400 of them, to be exact) for the creation of Cherry Ambition. “While sitting with my chemists in London, I mentioned that the beauty advisors told me to be careful not to let our cherry go into ‘cough syrup land,’” she says. “Our chemists revealed the solution is plum.” The perfume’s juicy plum note brings out what Stegemann calls a “true cherry” aroma, resulting in a sensual and spiced fragrance that also features the essences of heated saffron, vibrant pink pepper, sugared vanilla, and smoky woods.

Tom Ford Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum Sephora $395 See On Sephora Akin to near-black cherries drenched in an almond liquor, Tom Ford’s Lost Cherry perfume is filled with notes of creamy almond, resinous Tonka, and a bouquet of jasmine and roses.

KAYALI LOVEFEST BURNING CHERRY | 48 Sephora $125 See On Sephora Filled with juicy vibrancy by way of burning cherries and rich raspberries, Lovefest Bruning Cherry | 48 from Kayali is both woody and warm. Balsam gives off spicy vibes, while patchouli and palo santo lend a smokiness that’s earthy and eau so sensual.

Snif Tart Deco Eau De Toilette Ulta $65 See On Ulta Sophisticated and warm, Snif’s Tart Deco is defined by juicy red fruits, earthy vetiver, yummy vanilla, and a forest of warm woods.

Fine'ry Not Another Cherry Eau De Parfum Target $34.49 See On Target Not Another Cherry is where the lushness of bursting wild cherries meets the softness of rose petals and the buzz of almond amaretto.

Carolina Herrera Very Good Girl Glam Eau de Parfum Ulta $158 See On Ulta Housed in a luxurious stiletto bottle that stuns on any vanity, Carolina Herrera’s Very Good Girl Glam sparkles with the scents of cherry, almond, rose, vetiver, and vanilla bourbon.

Paris Hilton Ruby Rush Eau De Parfum Amazon $32.02 See On Amazon A feminine fragrance that’s just as refreshing as it is sultry, Ruby Rush features notes of cherry, whipped cream, hibiscus, dahlia petals, and vanilla musk.

Guerlain Cherry Oud Eau De Parfum Guerlain $380 See On Guerlain Richly decadent and warm, Cherry Oud smells just as it sounds, pairing the sultry combination of notes with the aromas of roses and woods.

Floral Street Black Lotus Eau De Parfum Sephora $89 See On Sephora A seriously spicy scent, Floral Street’s Black Lotus houses the aromas of honeyed rose petals, red peppercorn, exotic saffron, and worn papyrus.

Dior Rouge Trafalgar Dior $330 See On Dior A luxurious addition to any fragrance wardrobe, Rouge Trafalgar is all things juicy and vibrant. As for the specific notes? Red berries, mandarin, violet leaf, and patchouli round out this decadent formula.

Dossier Ambery Cherry Eau De Parfum Dossier $49 See On Dossier A less expensive dupe for Tom Ford’s high-end Lost Cherry perfume, Ambery Cherry is brimming with notes of almond, cinnamon, rose, plum, and balsam.

Demeter Fragrance Library Chocolate Covered Cherries Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $42 See On Demeter Fragrance Library A fragrance that lends itself to layering and literally smells like the nostalgic treat, Chocolate Covered Cherries can be worn alone, or beneath any of your favorite scents for some added depth and long-lastingness.