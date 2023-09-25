We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Sweet and playful cherry motifs no doubt defined the summer of 2023, with both Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian Barker opting for adorable micro cherry nails. Though as the weather has been cooling off and summertime has officially come to a close, the fashion-forward fall season has no doubt brought with it a whole lot of spice — and cherries, too, are in for a seasonal rebrand.
In light of the “cherry coke” hair hues and “cherry cola lip” trends that have already begun creeping in — both of which are a bit more dark and seductive by nature — it’s clear that those decadently deep and oh so sultry vibes are very much in.
“Cherries go back to ancient civilization in Egypt,” Barb Stegemann, founder of The 7 Virtues, tells Bustle. “Cherries were thought to be an enhancer for fertility and beauty.”
In the olfactive sense, too, the juicy red fruit is associated with a feminine sensuality and Stegemann says that it brings balanced harmony between warm gourmand notes and florals (like smooth sandalwood, creamy vanilla, or romantic rose, to name just a few). What’s more, the sumptuous ingredient can be expressed in both sweet and bitter ways, depending on the overall formulation of the fragrance.
Below, find 16 cherry-filled fragrances — from Tom Ford’s luxurious Lost Cherry perfume to the newest drop from The 7 Virtues — to take you through fall 2023 and beyond.