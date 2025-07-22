As one of the era’s reigning pop stars, Christina Aguilera defined late ’90s, early 2000s trends. Alongside her extremely low-rise jeans, asymmetrical skirts, and whale tail ‘fits, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer regularly wore shiny lip gloss, crimped ombré hair, and heavy black eyeliner.

Of course, as her career has evolved, so has her beauty look. Throughout the years, she’s proved to be quite the chameleon, trying everything from black hair to Marilyn Monroe-style curls, bangs, and a bob, along with all sorts of makeup styles.

While doing a photocall for Burlesque: The Musical in London, Aguilera continued experimenting — this time, opting for a very vamp direction with her glam.

Christina Aguilera’s Vampy Lip

On July 21, the “Dirrty” singer turned out a look while promoting the on-stage rendition of Burlesque, a film she starred in back in 2010. Aguilera, who’s producing the musical alongside Steven Antin (who also wrote and produced the film), matched her outfit and makeup to the show’s sultry vibe — most notably with an almost-black lipstick.

Her decidedly goth lip featured a black liner with oxblood-colored pigment in the middle and a velvety finish.

Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole / Staff

While such a dark pout is bold enough on its own, it looked extra striking with her icy platinum hair. Plus, she kept the rest of her makeup on the minimal side, with bronzed cheeks, fluttery black lashes, and dark, defined brows.

Her Versace Revival

Aguilera paired her moody glam with an olive green Versace corset dress. Not just any Versace dress, though — it was the exact one she wore when modeling for the brand’s campaign in 2003.

In the early 2000s ad, the “Come On Over” singer actually sported a bare face, complete with concealer lips and thin, barely-there brows. Her hair, however, was nearly the same: platinum and extra long, though more tousled than it was at the London event.

As her fans know, Aguilera does love a throwback. When performing at the EuroPride festival in 2024, for example, she rocked platinum blonde strands with bright red streaks — a nod to one of her most iconic hairstyles.

With the singer’s latest dig into the archives, she’s proved that a gothic lip will always make a statement.