To look back on Christina Aguilera’s hair evolution is to see the very best of late ’90s/early 2000s style — turned up to the max. Whether she was stepping onstage with two-toned highlights and braids or strutting the red carpet with extra-long extensions, the “Dirrty” singer started creating over-the-top looks the moment her career began in 1998. And she hasn’t stopped since.

That’s why it’s impossible to nail down Xtina’s best hairstyles. There are simply too many, and each one is more unique than the next. The five-time Grammy award-winning singer is known for being experimental, and has practically never worn the same look twice — whether it’s bangs, stick-straight lengths, pin-up curls, or two-toned braids. That said, Aguilera definitely loves a blonde moment. She’s rocked everything from golden blonde to ice-white strands and everything in between.

Even back in the day, when the singer was tossing a trucker hat on over her crimped, dyed hair, seeing Xtina’s strands meant you were in for a treat. Scroll through for a look at 26 of the singer’s best looks from 1999 through today.

1999: Blonde Layers Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Aguilera kicked off her career with a hairstyle that looked similar to “the Rachel.” Her blonde, face-framing layers were so late ’90s — in the best way.

1999: Curly Girly Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Aguilera rocked voluminous curls to the 10th Annual Billboard Music Awards later in 1999 and looked absolutely amazing.

2000: Red & Black Streaks Steve Azzara/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images For the new millennium, Aguilera stepped out in one of her most iconic hairstyles: red and black streaks in her blonde lengths. You can almost hear “Dirrty” playing in the background.

2000: Crimped Getty Images/Steve Granitz / Contributor In a very early 2000s move, Xtina attended the VH1 Music Awads with her multicolored strands partially crimped. (And this is the reason why I purchased a hair crimper back then.)

2000: Colorful Highlights Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images When singing at MTV studios in New York City, Aguilera swapped her dark highlights for pastels, which she showed off in a half-up hairstyle. The fact it matched her eyeshadow? Just a (very Y2K) bonus.

2001: Braids & Curls Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Aguilera started early with the statement looks, like this one — with mega curls and tiny braids — at the Seventh Annual Blockbuster Awards, and the world was better for it.

2001: Pink Ringlets LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images 2001 was an extra big year for Aguilera — it’s when Moulin Rouge and “Lady Marmalade” came out — so she went extra big with her hair, too. This curly, braided style with pink highlights was a standout moment.

2002: Two-Tone Hair Christopher Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images Ah yes, the famous black and white-blonde two-tone highlights. When you think of early 2000s Xtina, this is likely what comes to mind. The fact she wore it with blue eyeshadow, a frosted lip, a statement tee, and a trucker hat? Those were the days.

2002: Sleek & Stripey Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images To glam it up for VH1’s Big in 2002 Awards, Aguilera straightened her two-toned strands into a red carpet-worthy look.

2003: Bold Bouffant Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Who could expect a giant pile of bleached blonde hair, intricate face gems, and a red lip? When Xtina is performing, anything is possible.

2003: Jet Black Waves Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images The singer completely flipped the script in 2003 when she walked the MTV Europe Music Awards red carpet with black waves. This is when she started to step away from early-2000s highlights and into her Old Hollywood era.

2004: Pin-Up Realness Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Xtina went back to blonde when performing on stage in 2004, this time with a head of retro pin curls.

2005: Platinum Blonde Waves Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images By 2005, Aguilera was softening her look even more. For an US Weekly Young Hollywood party, she wore her blonde hair in loose waves and a deep side part.

2006: Old Hollywood Peter Kramer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s hard to tell whether this is from the year 2006 or 1946, because Aguilera was out there absolutely nailing the retro look.

2007: Coiffed Updo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2007, Xtina stepped onto the Emmy Awards red carpet with a perfectly coiffed updo. The singer was well-known for her love of blonde hair by this point — and she ended up sticking with it for years.

2008: Long Blunt Bangs Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Every girl’s got to have a bang moment. Aguilera had hers in 2008 at the MTV Video Music Awards.

2008: Baby Bangs Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images For her “Inspire” fragrance launch in 2008, Aguilera posed with platinum baby bangs and a high pony.

2009: Blunt Bob Jacob Andrzejczak/WireImage/Getty Images The singer made a big change in 2009 when she was spotted with an extra short blunt bob.

2010: Pastel Headband Florian G Seefried/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Xtina added some color back into her hair in 2010 with a pastel pink braid.

2011: Diva-Worthy Volume Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images While performing on stage at the 2011 American Music Awards, Aguilera made sure everyone knew she had diva energy with big blonde curls.

2012: Red Lady Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images In 2012, Aguilera heated things up with fire-engine-red dip-dyed ends in her blonde lengths.

2016: Lilac Locks NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Aguilera never repeated a look while on The Voice. In this 2016 shot, she rocked lilac locks pierced with metal rings.

2021: Back To Black Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/Getty Images In the perfect throwback to the early 2000s, Xtina attended the 2021 People’s Choice Awards — where she scooped up The Music Icon of 2021 award — with her signature black and white strands.

2022: Ice Blonde Manny Hernandez/WireImage/Getty Images To walk the red carpet at The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2022, Aguilera sported ice blonde hair, face-framing tendrils, and a middle part.

2022: Rainbow Tinsel Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images While performing at LA Pride’s Official In-Person Music Event in 2022, Aguilera worked the stage with rainbow hair tinsel to match her rainbow outfit. Natch.