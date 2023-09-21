From her earliest days providing the cultural reset that is the “Dirrty” music video to her more recent 3D vulva nail art moment that all but shook the internet, Christina Aguilera is no stranger to taking her artistry (and glamour) to the next level. And while the icon is so associated with her powerhouse vocals, empowering lyrics, and platinum blonde strands, she also happens to be known for her connection to her Latinx roots.

If her surname didn’t give it away, Aguilera is of Ecuadorian descent on her father’s side, while her mother’s line is a mix of German, Irish, Welsh, and Dutch. What’s more, true stans of the beloved artist will know that her second studio album — Mi Reflejo — was recorded entirely in Spanish. It’s a musical masterpiece the singer is currently celebrating: In an Instagram post on Sept. 12, Aguilera shared a throwback to the era with a clip of her music video for “Ven Conmigo (Solamente Tú),” in which she’s rocking her icy blonde and red strands. She captioned it “23 years of ‘Mi Reflejo.’” Several days later, the star revealed that she’s actually revived the grungy red streaks while onstage performing at the EuroPride festival in Malta (and just in time for Latinx Heritage Month, too).

For her show, Aguilera opted for mermaid-length blonde waves with bright red extensions, as styled by Igor Rosales-Jackson, giving her fans all of the nostalgia feels. As for her glam, the artist tapped Etienne Ortega for a stage-ready beat that included sparkly red eyeshadow and a chocolatey contoured lip.

Throughout the Mi Reflejo era, Aguilera adopted the very Y2K streaked hair look, adding vivid red highlights throughout the underside of her bright blonde tresses. Of course, the edgy style would soon after go from red to black in time for her third album, Stripped — with a long-lasting impact that is still felt today, as expert stylists have shared with Bustle that the early 2000s-style high-contrast highlights are sure to be trending throughout the fall months.

Across fashion and beauty categories, red hues are truly having their main character moment. Megan Fox recently opted for a vibrant red bob, Billie Eilish added some red roots to her raven black hair, and Selena Gomez recently stepped out with a bold scarlet lip. Aguilera’s nostalgic nod to her earliest years in the industry only cements the trending color as one to watch for the months ahead.