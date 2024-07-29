The 5 Haircuts You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Fall

It may be the heart of summertime, but with each hot day that passes, the promise of crisp fall inches closer.

For many, the change in seasons marks an excuse to shop for new wardrobe essentials — and for others, it’s the perfect time to schedule those salon appointments and go for a vibe-altering chop.

“I think we're going to see a lot more voluminous hair this fall,” says Laura Polko, a House of Frieda ambassador and celeb hairstylist who has worked with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Madelyn Cline. “We saw a lot of this on the runways and are continuing to see it more and more this year.”

Big hair points to lengthy layers and lobs with that ’90s-era bounce. Though on the other end of the trending spectrum, the pros are *also* predicting a continued obsession with chin-length, super-sleek bobs.

“This is a haircut I don’t think will ever go out of style,” Chris Appleton, a Shark Beauty global ambassador and hair guru known to be Kim Kardashian’s right-hand, says of the bob cut. A-listers who have already committed to the look ahead of the fall months include Sydney Sweeney, Hailee Steinfeld, and Lily Collins (to name a few).

In need of some hair inspo? Here are the five top haircuts to watch for the cozy months to come.

1 The Flirty Curtain Bang @sabrinacarpenter 2024 has, without a doubt, been Sabrina Carpenter’s year — and her influence goes beyond just music and fashion as her signature cut is expected to own the fall season. “Curtain bangs have been having a moment and it isn’t leaving anytime soon,” says Appleton. “They frame the face really well and give a sexy look with not a ton of commitment.” For that flirty style and rounded shape, he recommends using the oval brush head from the Shark FlexStyle® ($320) to apply heat and set the look. Polko agrees, saying just how versatile the look really is. “Curtain bangs look great on pretty much everyone — they frame the face so beautifully.”

2 The Seriously Blunt Bob @lilyjcollins These days, just about every single celeb has gone for a major chop. From micro mini bobs to cuts that fall between the chin and shoulder: blunt bobs are a truly timeless choice. “I have recently been loving a blunt bob haircut,” says Appleton. “The chin-length cut is super refreshing and always looks very chic.” Unsurprisingly, Polko is on the same exact page. “Sleek, blunt bobs are big in 2024. They are so sophisticated and chic.” For extra shine, Polko points to the John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum ($11) as a must-have styling essential.

3 The Retro Shag @davestanwell A few years back, Jenna Ortega debuted a cool, ’70s-esque shag cut. According to Appleton, this cut is fully back in style. “Curtain bangs with lots of layers are big right now,” he says. “Work with and embrace your natural texture to create that shag look.” A texture spray — like the Davines This Is A Dry Texturizing Finishing Spray ($20) — is a great choice to create that texture and movement.

4 The Long Sultry Layers @jastookes For those who prefer to keep their length, there are still ways to refresh your tresses without getting rid of too many inches. “I love long layers and the undone, tousled look that Pamela Anderson rocks. It's super sexy and cute,” says Polko. In other words? Face-framing layers and sultry movement is a total green flag.