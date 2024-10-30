While Dior is known for impeccable craftsmanship and timeless, feminine silhouettes in fashion, the luxury brand also happens to make some of the industry’s most iconic beauty products. See: viral products like the iconic Dior Lip Glow or J’Adore fragrances, which, up until now, you could only shop in-person at luxury retailers. Today, the French fashion house has an exciting update for its beauty-obsessed audience: the brand is opening its first-ever beauty and fragrance boutique in New York City’s Soho neighborhood — a true heaven for beauty lovers.

Located near their women and men’s boutiques (bad news for your credit card) on Greene street, the boutique has a sleek and luxurious design, with a central display table of some the company’s La Collection Privée Christian Dior fragrances, skin care, and makeup products, reflecting the season. Dior’s haute couture lipstick, Rouge Premier, will be spotlighted too, so prepare to feel the urge to update your go-to fall lip shades.

Courtesy Of Dior

A special element of the boutique: you’ll be able to experience a bespoke Haute Parfumerie experience with their celebrated fragrance lineup, in addition to a consultation area where you can receive personal assistance, beauty services, and grab personalized effects (mini perfume bottles? A girl can dream!). The launch truly represents the heart of the brand with opulence, artisanship, and innovation at the forefront, adding a new destination in NYC’s Soho neighborhood that’s pretty much guaranteed to spur lines around the block. Happy (beauty) shopping!