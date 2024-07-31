Calling It Now: Drunk Elephant’s New Vitamin C Serum Will Go Viral

For serious skin care lovers and BeautyTok scrollers alike, Drunk Elephant is a Sephora and Ulta-stocked brand with a handful of cult-adored faves.

For one, TikTok’s biggest star, Alix Earle, made the luxe brand’s D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops ($38) go completely viral (even garnering a few dupes inspired by the OG before it). What’s more, their Ceramighty AF Eye Balm ($60) not only provides intense hydration, but is ceramide-filled— which is one of the biggest skin care trends for 2024.

As for Drunk Elephant’s main appeal? Well, they promise trustworthy formulas, which never include “suspicious” ingredients like essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, irritating fragrance or dyes, and the like.

Now, they are welcoming a new serum to their powerhouse lineup that’s sure to be just as beloved.

Say hello to the C-Luma Hydrabright Serum ($68), which formally joined the A-list team on July 28. And while Drunk Elephant has one other vitamin C serum already, this one has less of a learning curve upon first use and is made to reveal your most luminous complexion ever.

Here, an honest review of the newness.

The C-Luma Hydrabright Serum

Brimming with a high concentration of 10% vitamin C, the C-Luma Hydrabright Serum is gentle enough for all skin types, yet powerful enough to heal post-breakout hyperpigmentation for a more even and bright complexion.

Formulated at a pH of 6.5 — which is skin-friendly, and more neutral than it is acidic — this serum provides instant hydration, as well as hydration that builds over time, too.

Key Ingredients

Vitamin C (10%): Rich in antioxidants, this ingredient lessens hyperpigmentation and reveals a more even-toned complexion.

Rich in antioxidants, this ingredient lessens hyperpigmentation and reveals a more even-toned complexion. Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate (9%): A stable and gentle form of vitamin C, this powerhouse ingredient not only brightens the complexion, but reduces blemishes and improves the skin’s elasticity.

A stable and gentle form of vitamin C, this powerhouse ingredient not only brightens the complexion, but reduces blemishes and improves the skin’s elasticity. Ascorbyl Glucoside (1%): This ingredient protects against UV damage and free radicals.

This ingredient protects against UV damage and free radicals. Triple-Antioxidant Brightening Complex: Phloretin, glutathione, and diglucosyl gallic acid work together to reduce hyperpigmentation.

First Impressions Are Everything

As someone who typically keeps a more minimal, streamlined routine for my sensitive skin, I immediately liked how this serum had no smell and complemented my current routine.

I found that one pump of the stuff perfectly covered my face and neck area, which means the bottle should last a good amount of time. And while it felt cool and refreshing, it also felt incredibly lightweight and left a softly glazed finish that looked dewy and hydrated.

Drunk Elephant

After about a week of using this serum in my typical nighttime routine, I did find that my skin was left brighter and more radiant than before. Being more sensitive, I did find it to be quite gentle and never left any reaction or irritation for me.

Comparing C-Luma To C-Firma

Drunk Elephant stans may know that before the new C-Luma Serum, the C-Firma Fresh Day Serum ($79) was the brand’s one and only vitamin C-fueled essential. But how do they compare?

Firstly, C-Firma has a higher vitamin C concentration at 15%, along with acids that some with sensitive skin types have said caused minimal irritation. The formula also requires it to be mixed upon receiving it, with a powder and liquid that blends together to create the potent serum.

As for its promised results, C-Luma focuses of a brighter, hydrated, and more luminous complexion, while C-Firma creates firmer skin with diminishes signs of aging.

The Final Verdict

When it comes to my skin, I need effective products (that are still gentle enough for my sensitive skin). Vitamin C serums are notoriously difficult to find, especially considering the ingredients benefits can degrade quicker than most — though this one truly talks the talk.

Lightweight and powered with two forms of vitamin C, C-Luma effortlessly made its way into my current routine, and has left me looking more vibrant and youthful over time.

If C-Firma (or any other vitamin C formula) is a bit too intense for you, this one is a total win.