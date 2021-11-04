It’s nearly impossible to shop for skin care (or hair care) without coming across Drunk Elephant — the buzzy beauty brand that’s practically always placed on Sephora’s best-sellers list and continually praised by skin care aficionadoes.

Known for its innovative take on skin “smoothies” — the practice of mixing and matching serums and creams based on what your complexion needs at that moment — atop its array of products spiked with hero ingredients, Drunk Elephant has become a cult favorite in the beauty world. And, since it launched in 2013 with an edited line of skin care essentials, it’s grown to include products for the rest of your routine, including body care and hair products. And that’s why it can be a little overwhelming when shopping its concoctions for your own routine.

To help parse its wide range of beauty elixirs, Bustle went straight to the skin care experts: dermatologists. Read on for their picks of the best Drunk Elephant products you should be adding to your cart.

3 The Exfoliating Mask Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ Mask Sephora $80 See On Sephora The T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial is one of Drunk Elephant’s more potent treatment products. According to Garshick, this mask uses a combination of exfoliating acids to help brighten the skin, all while smoothing out texture. So it basically works like a facial in a bottle. “Babyfacial incorporates 25 % AHA [alpha hydroxy acid] and 2% BH [beta hydroxy acid], including glycolic acid, tartaric acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and salicylic acid,” Garshick explains. “Together, these help with discoloration as well as fine lines and wrinkles.” Simply apply the mask to your face for 20 minutes — but only once every seven days. “It packs a punch, so it should only be used once per week,” she advises.

4 The Plumping Face Cream Drunk Elephant Protini™ Polypeptide Moisturizer Sephora $68 See On Sephora Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is perfect for anyone seeking to hydrate, plump, and/or firm their skin’s appearance, says Garshick. “This moisturizing cream not only effectively moisturizes the skin but also incorporates peptides, growth factors, and amino acids to firm the skin,” she explains. An added perk? It contains a botanical stem cell extract — from pygmy waterlilies — that’s rich in antioxidants, so it also protects your complexion. Not only that, but it soothes the skin and helps to quash dullness, says Garshick. “Together, these ingredients improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she tells Bustle.