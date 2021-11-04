Beauty
The 5 Best Drunk Elephant Products, According To Dermatologists
Drumroll, please.
It’s nearly impossible to shop for skin care (or hair care) without coming across Drunk Elephant — the buzzy beauty brand that’s practically always placed on Sephora’s best-sellers list and continually praised by skin care aficionadoes.
Known for its innovative take on skin “smoothies” — the practice of mixing and matching serums and creams based on what your complexion needs at that moment — atop its array of products spiked with hero ingredients, Drunk Elephant has become a cult favorite in the beauty world. And, since it launched in 2013 with an edited line of skin care essentials, it’s grown to include products for the rest of your routine, including body care and hair products. And that’s why it can be a little overwhelming when shopping its concoctions for your own routine.
To help parse its wide range of beauty elixirs, Bustle went straight to the skin care experts: dermatologists. Read on for their picks of the best Drunk Elephant products you should be adding to your cart.
