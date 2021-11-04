Beauty

The 5 Best Drunk Elephant Products, According To Dermatologists

Drumroll, please.

Dermatologists weigh in on the best Drunk Elephant products for your skin care routine.
Getty Images/ Delmaine Donson
By Danielle Sinay

It’s nearly impossible to shop for skin care (or hair care) without coming across Drunk Elephant — the buzzy beauty brand that’s practically always placed on Sephora’s best-sellers list and continually praised by skin care aficionadoes.

Known for its innovative take on skin “smoothies” — the practice of mixing and matching serums and creams based on what your complexion needs at that moment — atop its array of products spiked with hero ingredients, Drunk Elephant has become a cult favorite in the beauty world. And, since it launched in 2013 with an edited line of skin care essentials, it’s grown to include products for the rest of your routine, including body care and hair products. And that’s why it can be a little overwhelming when shopping its concoctions for your own routine.

To help parse its wide range of beauty elixirs, Bustle went straight to the skin care experts: dermatologists. Read on for their picks of the best Drunk Elephant products you should be adding to your cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1

The Brightening Serum

Skin feeling dull? All three dermatologists Bustle spoke with cited Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Fresh Day Serum as one of their top formulas in the vitamin C category. “It’s one of my favorite Drunk Elephant products,” Dr. Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, tells Bustle. That’s because it contains the all-important antioxidant that protects your complexion, he explains.

Dr. Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, agrees, adding that what makes this serum so special — and effective — is that you can actually mix it at home (the product comes with the liquid base separate from the antioxidant in powder form). “This serum is designed to be mixed at home prior to first use to ensure freshness and maximum potency,” says Garshick. “And it combines vitamin C, vitamin E, and ferulic acid plus fruit nutrients and extracts to help fight free radical damage while brightening and firming the skin and improving the overall complexion.”

2

The Hydrating Serum

Experts recommend the B-Hydra serum for skin that’s feeling extra dry. “It has no fragrance so it’s great for sensitive skin,” says Dr. Shari Sperling, D.O., a board-certified dermatologist, who likes the formula for hydrating the skin and locking in moisture.

The serum contains a potent combination of sodium hyaluronate (similar to hyaluronic acid, but with a lower molecular weight for effective penetration), provitamin B5, niacinamide, and pineapple ceramide that work together to attract and retain moisture in the complexion, leaving your face plump and hydrated.

3

The Exfoliating Mask

The T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial is one of Drunk Elephant’s more potent treatment products. According to Garshick, this mask uses a combination of exfoliating acids to help brighten the skin, all while smoothing out texture. So it basically works like a facial in a bottle.

“Babyfacial incorporates 25 % AHA [alpha hydroxy acid] and 2% BH [beta hydroxy acid], including glycolic acid, tartaric acid, lactic acid, citric acid, and salicylic acid,” Garshick explains. “Together, these help with discoloration as well as fine lines and wrinkles.” Simply apply the mask to your face for 20 minutes — but only once every seven days. “It packs a punch, so it should only be used once per week,” she advises.

4

The Plumping Face Cream

Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is perfect for anyone seeking to hydrate, plump, and/or firm their skin’s appearance, says Garshick. “This moisturizing cream not only effectively moisturizes the skin but also incorporates peptides, growth factors, and amino acids to firm the skin,” she explains.

An added perk? It contains a botanical stem cell extract — from pygmy waterlilies — that’s rich in antioxidants, so it also protects your complexion. Not only that, but it soothes the skin and helps to quash dullness, says Garshick. “Together, these ingredients improve the overall appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” she tells Bustle.

5

The Glow-Inducing Serum

Garshick’s take? If you’re looking for a serious glow, this serum should be your go-to. “It combines a blend of alpha-hydroxy acids, including glycolic acid, as well as salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid, which together help to eliminate dead skin cells, improving overall skin tone and texture,” she explains.

This serum is also beneficial for those with acne-prone skin, as it works to unclog pores — and Garshick notes it can even be used as a spot treatment. And it won’t leave your face feeling dry: “As an added bonus, it also contains raspberry fruit extract, which helps to rehydrate the skin and help provide antioxidant benefits,” she says. Pro tip: Begin incorporating this into your routine slowly, says Garshick, and only use it a few times a week before working your way up.