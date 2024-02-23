In case you haven’t heard: Quiet luxury is out, and dressing like a billionaire is in.

To coincide with your baubles and fur coats, the trendy mob wife aesthetic entails intricately teased ’dos, chunky French tip manicures, and bold cut crease eye looks aplenty.

At just the right time, hair brand Drybar has dropped hair rollers that scream, “Honey, please go fetch me my Birkin.”

The Drybar Roller Club Hot Hair Rollers

Meet the Drybar The Roller Club Curling Hot Hair Rollers ($129) — a set that comes with 10 velvet-soft rollers, 10 creaseless hair clips, and a plug-in base that heats up quickly, all so you can easily create voluminous, long-lasting curls.

Hot rollers are a bit retro: They were invented in 1930 had their heyday decades ago. But since those early days, countless curling irons and high-tech airwrap stylers have hit the market, banishing the real need to use a bunch of rollers in your hair.

Then, thanks to TikTok, a hot roller revival has recently come upon us — essentially because, well, they work.

“Hot rollers help you achieve bouncy hair,” Bryce Scarlett, Margot Robbie’s right-hand hairstylist, tells Bustle. “The biggest benefit would have to be the volume they add to the hair. They also help keep curls looking smooth, and give you a style that will look great for days.”

Another perk is that they’re surprisingly beneficial to all hair types and textures. “The Roller Club is great for all textures of hair, depending on the look you’re trying to achieve,” says Scarlett. “It will add volume to people with fine hair, and give a looser curl on naturally curly hair.”

Pro Tips On Using Hot Rollers

Although hot rollers appear to be an effortless addition to one’s hair care routine, Scarlett notes that there is a learning curve.

First, to nail a voluminous style, he says you’ll want to start with clean, towel-dried hair. Also key? “Add a heat protector and volumizing mousse for memory throughout the hair,” he says. “Rough dry completely and use a round brush to smooth out any areas that need it — then you’re ready to start rolling.”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re a beginner with these tools, Scarlett also suggests practicing with a cool roller first. Then, whether you’re using hot or cold rollers, break your hair into clean sections and clip any errant strands out of the way. “Making sure the hair is taut, place the roller under the hair a little lower than mid-shaft and, with your hand, wrap the ends of your hair around the roller, then start to rotate up towards the head to the root.” From there, secure with a clip.

My Honest Review

TBH, my first time using these hot rollers didn’t turn out the best — but after watching tutorials, I was able to figure out the techniques that worked best for me.

As someone with hair on the thinner side, I did find that these rollers were a bit heavier than expected, and in turn, tugged a bit on my strands. That being said — especially after first curling my hair with a barrel iron — the end result made my go-to curls last much longer than normal with noticeably more volume.

Although they weren’t the easiest to use at first, the hot rollers are great for a special occasion where you want that rich, long-lasting mob wife hair.