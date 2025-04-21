Miley Cyrus Just Proved Baby Bangs Are Small But Mighty

Don’t ever call Miley Cyrus boring. In fact, the word doesn’t even exist in her universe. The singer's approach to style has always been bold and eclectic, and her beauty perspective is just as exciting.

A lover of unpredictability, Cyrus constantly keeps fans on their toes. This was especially clear at this year’s Grammys, when the actor-slash-singer had the internet collectively tilting their heads in confusion (and arguably admiration) when she hit the red carpet debuting a striking jellyfish haircut.

And now, with her latest polarizing look, she’s once again proving that she’s not new to this — she’s true to this.

Cyrus was recently spotted rocking baby bangs that look similar to the styles one would create with a pair of scissors and a dream back in middle school. But on the Grammy winner? High-key a perfect match.

Miley’s Micro Bangs

Spotted with her highlighted hair in a volumized messy bun at the top of her head, the “Flowers” singer pulled out a few front-framing strands to give her new updo a more lived-in appearance.

While the flowing pieces of hair made her hairstyle feel breezy and effortless, her styled baby bangs gave it a polished touch.

It takes a certain cool girl energy to confidently pull off a look like this. (See also: Zoë Kravitz.) And that’s what makes them so fun.

On Cyrus, the micro bang almost feels like a natural choice. Of course she would make them look stunning and effortless, even though they likely are anything but.

She kept the rest of her glam for the day relatively simple, letting her radiance shine through with her natural complexion.

The Low-Down On Baby Bangs

Florence Pugh, Halsey, Emma Chamberlain, and Miley Cyrus — all the it girls love micro bangs, so if you’re considering trying out the style for yourself, I don’t blame you.

Gia Wendt, a Chicago-based hairstylist, previously broke down all the deets to Bustle on why the short fringe packs a major punch and why celebs can’t stop getting them.

“Micro bangs, or baby bangs, are super short bangs that lay somewhere in the middle of your forehead,” she explained. “I think we’re seeing them pop up more because they’re so bold, elegant, and feminine.”

Before you book that appointment, Wendt shared one thing you may want to keep in mind.

“I think the biggest thing to consider is whether or not you have cowlicks on your hairline,” she said. “The shorter your micro bangs, the harder time you’ll have styling them with a cowlick.”